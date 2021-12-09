Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Moonstake Wallet Now Supports Cardano NFTs

Thursday, 9 December 2021, 5:57 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Today, Moonstake is happy to announce that we support Cardano non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Starting today, users can hold, send, receive, and track their Cardano NFTs on Moonstake web and mobile wallets with the best user experience. With this new addition, Moonstake now supports NFTs of Ethereum's market-leading ERC-721 standard as well as the popular Cardano NFTs.

Moonstake started the staking business last year with the aim to create the largest staking network in Asia. Since then, we have developed the most user-friendly Web Wallet and Mobile Wallet (iOS / Android) with support for over 2000 cryptocurrencies. After a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, Moonstake's total staking assets have grown rapidly to reach $1 Billion, allowing Moonstake to become one of the top 10 staking providers globally. Since March this year, Moonstake has also entered DeFi together with the newly launched DeFi platform, Muse.Finance, who has begun releasing its core DeFi products which are all scheduled to be integrated into Moonstake platform to enable advanced DeFi connectivity for our global users.

Meanwhile, Cardano is a market-leading Proof-of-Stake blockchain network that aims to allow "changemakers, innovators and visionaries" to bring about positive global change. Following the completion of Alonzo hard fork that enabled smart contracts, NFT projects began to be developed and launched on the platform and Cardano NFTs soon exploded in popularity thanks to the implementation of Cardano Improvement Proposal 25 that gave the platform a defined NFT metadata standard for its native tokens. Since August 2020, Moonstake has been a strong staking provider for ADA staking, Cardano's native token, and we have also been strategic partners of Emurgo, the commercial arm of Cardano. With this new development, Moonstake is once again strengthening its position as a market-leading staking platform for Cardano and we hope to better serve the needs of ADA users worldwide.

How to enable Cardano NFTs for your Moonstake wallet:

1. Register your Moonstake Wallet via Web or mobile (iOS / Android)

2. From the Wallet screen, click "Add New Asset", then select the "Cardano NFT" tab.

3. Search your Cardano NFT name, then click "Add" next to the Cardano NFT you want, then click "Apply" to enable.

4. From the "Wallets" screen, select "Cardano NFT", then "View Asset" to check your NFT.

