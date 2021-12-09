Arch Angel Joins Board Of WayBeyond

AgriTech company WayBeyond has announced the appointment of Debra Hall as an Independent Director to the Company’s Board, effective 1 February 2022.

Debra is well-known within angel investment circles, particularly in the technology sector, with a wealth of experience as both an investor and director in early-stage start-ups. She was the recipient of the prestigious 2017 Arch Angel Award from the NZ Angel Association.

“I’m excited to join WayBeyond and the team working hard to bring disruptive digital technology to global horticulture,” says Debra.

“While there are many 'growtech' companies seeking to improve grower outputs, WayBeyond is the first end-to-end solution that I have seen spanning the entire Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) space, from seed production to grower productivity. With the support of a committed early investor, WayBeyond has been able to build not just a market-ready product, but a stellar global and diverse team now primed to take it to market.”

“Before my official start, I’ll be working with the shareholders and leadership in an advisory capacity to support the build out of the Board, as well as a small local capital raise to provide a bridge to an international Series B raise next year.”

Debra is currently the Chair of the Investment Committee for KiwiNet, and an active member of Flying Kiwi Angels. She previously chaired the advisory board of Valocity and was an Advisory Board member for Zino Ventures - the first Chinese founded Asia Pacific angel investment group.

“We are very excited to have Debra join the Board of WayBeyond, alongside myself and Roger Dold. Her considerable governance experience, professional discipline and real-world experience of growing successful tech companies will be invaluable in shaping our path to global success,” says CEO & Founder Darryn Keiller.

“We now have customers spanning Australia, North America, Asia and Europe, so it’s timely to build out a professional Board that reflects the global evolution. And when considering our first independent Director, I saw in Debra a kindred spirit, a purpose-led strategic leader.”

Additional Board members with relevant experience will be considered over the next few months as WayBeyond progresses its capital raising activities.

© Scoop Media

