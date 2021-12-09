Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

'La Casa De Papel (Money Heist)' Ends On A High Note, Bowing At The Right Time [Parrot Analytics]

Thursday, 9 December 2021, 8:09 pm
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

Netflix’s global sensation La Casa De Papel (aka Money Heist) is going out with a bang.

The Spanish heist thriller has been the most in-demand TV show in the world from December 1-5, and has been 110.4x more in-demand than the average show worldwide during the first weekend of availability of its final five episodes (December 3-5).

Global audience anticipation for the series finale allowed it to hit #1 worldwide a full two days before the December 3 release of the final episodes.

However, global demand following both of its season five release dates (the first five episodes were launched September 3) was lower than its post-season four peak in April 2020, suggesting Netflix is ending the show at the right time, before audiences grow tired of it.

That said, the peak global demand for La Casa De Papel following its season four release was the highest of any non-English language show that Parrot Analytics has ever tracked (yes, including Squid Game).

This is a remarkable feat for a series that started out with a relatively small audience on a linear network in Spain, and was picked up by Netflix, showcasing the ability of Netflix to create a global pop cultural phenomenon out of a previously small piece of IP.

See below for more details on the global audience reaction to La Casa De Papel’s series finale, and how its peak global demand stacks up against other iconic TV series that have defined the last half decade of international entertainment.

Most In-Demand Shows Worldwide (December 3-5, 2021)

  • During the first full weekend of availability for La Casa De Papel’s final episodes, the show has been 110.4x more in-demand than the average show worldwide.
  • While that is lower than the show’s previous peaks, this still makes it a full 56% more in-demand than second place The Wheel of Time (70.6x) over the same time period.

'La Casa De Papel' Global Heat Map

  • Countries from Asia, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East all appeared in the top ten markets for the show on a per capita demand basis during the first weekend of availability for its finale.
  • Demand for La Casa De Papel was higher in India and the United States (on a per capita basis) than it was in the show’s home market of Spain over the same time period.
  • Worldwide, seven separate markets had Exceptional demand for the show, meaning it was in the top 0.2% of all series in those markets.
  • An incredible 65 global markets had Outstanding demand for the show, meaning it was in the top 3% of all series in those markets.

Know When to Fold 'Em

Our data suggests Netflix probably made the right call to end the series after its two part fifth season - peak demand for La Casa De Papel has been trending downwards over the last year and a half.

Time Shift Analysis

  • Two days after their respective launches, global demand for La Casa De Papel was:
    • 140.5x following the season four release (April 2020)
    • 122.6x following the season five part one release (September 2021)
    • 114.9x following the season five part two release (December 2021)

Largest Peak Global Daily Demand

TitlePlatformDatePeak Global Daily Demand
Game of ThronesHBOMay 14, 2019353.8x
Stranger ThingsNetflixJuly 8, 2019223.2x
The MandalorianDisney+December 29, 2019161.5x
The WitcherNetflixDecember 30, 2019152.4x
La Casa De Papel (Money Heist)NetflixApril 8, 2020143.7x
  • Global demand for La Casa De Papel peaked at 143.7x on April 8, 2020, five days after its fourth season launched on Netflix.
  • This massive audience response was aided by the fact that most countries were in their second month of COVID lockdowns, and millions around the world were coping by increasing their streaming TV consumption.
  • The April 8, 2020 demand for La Casa De Papel was the fifth largest ever peak global demand for a show in the history of Parrot Analytics global demand data (dating back to April 2015, ancient history when it comes to streaming TV).
  • This was the highest ever global demand registered for a non-English language series across all platforms - including Squid Game, which peaked at 108x on Oct 4, 2021.
  • Only Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, The Mandalorian and The Witcher have peaked higher in global demand than La Casa de Papel.

