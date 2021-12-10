Card Spending Rises In November



New Zealanders used their credit and debit cards to spend more in November 2021 compared with October, particularly on furniture, electrical, and hardware, Stats NZ said today.

When adjusted for seasonal effects, total retail card spending rose by $543 million (9.6 percent), compared with October 2021.

“Card sales continue to rise in November, as COVID-19 alert levels eased for upper North Island, which allowed more non-essential retail businesses to open,” business performance manager Ricky Ho said.

