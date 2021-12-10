The ANZLF Welcomes Pip Marlow As The New Australian Co-Chair

Pip Marlow, Chief Executive of Salesforce Australia and New Zealand, has been appointed Australian Co-Chair of the Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum, as successor to Ann Sherry AO.

The ANZLF brings business and government together to help Australia and New Zealand prosper. Along with the Aotearoa New Zealand co-chair Greg Lowe ONZM, Ms Marlow will oversee the ANZLF’s programme of work to further strengthen the bilateral economic relationship. The leadership announcement was made today during the ANZLF’s online meeting between business leaders from both countries with the Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, Hon Dan Tehan MP, and the New Zealand Minister for Trade and Economic Growth, Hon Damien O’Connor. The meeting was held to discuss how to maximise economic opportunities when Australia and New Zealand are re-connected post-COVID19, in areas such as travel, trade, investment, digital systems and regional engagement.

Ann Sherry has been involved in the ANZLF for many years, including as Forum Co-Chair for the last five years, during which time she significantly boosted the profile of the ANZLF in Australia. She was inaugural Co-chair of the ANZLF’s Tourism Sector Group and pushed for the creation of the ANZLF Indigenous Business Sector Group and Emerging Leaders Group.

Ms Sherry said "It "has been a privilege to lead the ANZLF. Australia - New Zealand business links are so important to both economies and need to be a continued focus. Now feels like the right time to hand over the reins to Pip as both countries begin to emerge from the pandemic and reconnect with the world. There is an opportunity for both economies to emerge stronger together and that could lead the ANZLF in exciting new directions. It is important to have a strong Australian business leader who has connections to New Zealand, so I welcome Pip Marlow, who was born and raised a Kiwi, to this role."

Pip joins the ANZLF with considerable experience in innovation and technologies across the Tasman. Prior to her current role with Salesforce, Pip was Salesforce Chief Executive Officer Customer Marketplace at Suncorp, following 21 years with Microsoft in various roles in Australia and the USA, culminating with six years as Managing Director of Microsoft Australia.

Ms Marlow said, "I am honoured to have been selected as the Co-Chair of the ANZLF and look forward to working with business and political leaders on both sides of the Tasman. With so much uncertainty in the world it is essential that there are no unnecessary impediments to trans-Tasman business engagement and that Australia and New Zealand can work together to capture international growth opportunities as we emerge from the pandemic."

New Zealand Co-Chair Greg Lowe also welcomes the appointment, saying the Forum had significant issues to advance in 2022. "In a post-Covid world there will be many opportunities to advance innovation and Pip’s deep knowledge in this space will be very valuable to the ANZLF. I would like to thank Ann for her indefatigable leadership of the ANZLF and her passionate advocacy for the trans-Tasman relationship throughout her career."

About the ANZLF:

The ANZLF brings together business and government leaders to help Australia and New Zealand prosper. The ANZLF is steered by the Australian and New Zealand Co-Chairs, Pip Marlow and Greg Lowe ONZM. The Co-Chairs are supported by the ANZLF Policy Group comprised of business leaders on both sides of the Tasman who oversee business-led Sector Groups focused on Health Technology, Indigenous Business, Infrastructure Innovation, Tourism and Emerging Leaders, while working closely with both governments.

The centrepiece for the ANZLF is a trans-Tasman conference, bringing together leaders from business and government with the aim of further developing the bilateral trade and economic relationship.

The ANZLF was established in 2004, borne out of a political desire to strengthen the trans-Tasman economic relationship. The ANZLF is now known amongst business and government leaders as a key platform for building a stronger bilateral relationship.

