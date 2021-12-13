Kiwi Case Study Takes Centre Stage At Global Research Event

Skills Consulting Group model case study at prestigious ESOMAR event

Skills Consulting Group will be taking centre stage as a case study exemplar at premier global research event, the Asia Pacific ESOMAR Future-Proofing and Foresight series.

Opening the conference, Skills Consulting Group’s head of research, Arlene Galvez, will speak about the importance of using research and insights to not only lead the conversation around workplace wellbeing but also uncover practical levers that businesses can use to make measurable change.

She will be presenting alongside insight agency partner, Colleen Ryan, of TRA.

In particular, Galvez will be discussing Skills Consulting Group’s research study, the Work Wellbeing Index, which was launched alongside TRA earlier this year. The study is the first of its kind for New Zealand and measures the level of workplace wellbeing within Kiwi workplaces, what really contributes to wellbeing and, crucially, the path to improvement.

“The wellbeing space is evolving and is growing in global relevance,” says Galvez. “We know it is vital to adapt and work with these societal shifts to ensure our understanding, our measurement and our response continue to reflect the mood and the needs of Kiwi businesses.”

“It is this commitment to insight-led innovation in the wellbeing space that led to ESOMAR’s interest in Skills Consulting Group as a case study,” says Colleen Ryan, Partner at TRA.

“This sort of research-led innovation is key,” says Ryan. “Wellbeing has been part of the workplace conversation for some time and it continues to evolve; it’s not a fly-by-night topic. Skills Consulting Group understood that they needed to take the wellbeing point of view and marry that with data to gain an accurate gauge of the wellbeing market and that’s where TRA stepped in. Through actual collection and analysis of data we can really help businesses, such as SCG successfully navigate the wellbeing of their people in the workplace.

“At TRA, we were able to bring our understanding of human behaviour and intelligent data capability and pair it with SCG’s vast knowledge of wellbeing and Kiwi workplaces, to identify both the issues that organisations are facing in the workplace wellbeing space and the steps needed to shift that dial.

“It’s a great honour to be selected by ESOMAR to showcase what we at TRA and Skills Consulting Group have achieved, and are continuing to achieve, together,” concluded Ryan.

The ESOMAR Future-Proofing and Foresight series will be held virtually on 15 December 2021.

