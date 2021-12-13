Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Winegrowers Launches 2021 Mentoring Programme

Monday, 13 December 2021, 10:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Winegrowers

New Zealand Winegrowers is delighted to launch the 2021 Mentoring Programme. This programme aims to support wine industry members increase their confidence, focus on their self-development and reach their goals.

The programme matches one mentee with an experienced mentor from within the New Zealand wine industry, following a careful selection and matching process. The pair then meet regularly over the next six to eight months as the mentee sets goals, makes plans to reach them and is encouraged and supported by their mentor.

Previous mentors and mentees have found the programme incredibly valuable, with the 2021 programme the biggest so far including 18 matched pairs. Applications were received throughout September and October, matches carefully made and the mentor and mentee workshops run by Fiona Fenwick were held at Giesen’s Ara Wooldshed Cellar Door in Blenheim. Auckland mentors had their session online due to Covid Alert Level restrictions.

The mentors, all highly experienced wine industry professionals, generously volunteer their time and knowledge. They are incredibly passionate about New Zealand wine and the industry itself, so enjoy giving back and helping others within in it progress.

The programme was highly over-subscribed and the calibre of applications very high. “It’s exciting to see how many people from a wide range of roles are wanting to further themselves and their careers within the wine industry,” says Nicky Grandorge, Leadership & Communities Manager at NZ Winegrowers. “Likewise, it’s fantastic to see the passion and generosity of the mentors as they share their vast wine knowledge and experiences to help others thrive.”

This year, thanks to the generosity of AnA Selection Cooperage, The Marlborough Lab Network, Klima, and New World, scholarships were available to support extra people onto the programme.

The 2021 mentors are: Andy Crozier, Burn Cottage; Andy Dodds, Cameron McKnight and Francis Hutt, Indevin; Dom Maxwell, Greystone; Gwyn Williams, Vinecare; Jane Hunter, Hunters; Jen Parr, Valli; Jules Taylor, Jules Taylor; Len Ibbotson, Bragato Research Centre; Lesley Boon, Pernod Ricard; Michelle Richardson, Dionysus Investments; Mike Brown, Marlborough Grapegrowers Co-operative; MJ Loza and Task Florens, AONZ; Nick Entwistle, Rose Family Estate; Simon Fell, Villa Maria and Philip Gregan, NZ Winegrowers

