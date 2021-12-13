Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Buyers Study Up On Next Chapter For Historic Former Convent School

Monday, 13 December 2021, 2:30 pm
Press Release: Bayleys

A wedding venue, conference hub, health and wellbeing centre or an education or aged care facility are among future options mooted for an historic former convent school which has gone up for sale near Oamaru.

Best known among international and domestic visitors in recent years as the Teschemakers Resort, the property features upmarket accommodation and spacious common areas along with substantial kitchen and dining spaces.

Located near State Highway 1, some 13 kilometres south of Oamaru, the more than 10-hectare property at 280 Teschemakers Road contains a variety of former school buildings, a cottage and a heritage-listed chapel, which helped shape the history of north Otago.

The site was originally part of the Taipo Estate bought in 1860 by William Teschemaker. In 1911, the then owners bequeathed part of the land to the Catholic church to establish a boarding school which would educate generations of girls. Teschemakers College closed in the late 1970s but for more than two decades, the Church retained the property as a spiritual retreat and conference centre.

In 2000, it was sold to a Japanese businessman, Dr Hirotomo Ochi, who sought to establish an international post-graduate college with accommodation. The project was set back by a fire in 2003 which destroyed the original homestead and convent. These were rebuilt as residential accommodation, with meeting rooms and a full commercial kitchen, but the project was abandoned when Dr Ochi died in 2005, before the rebuild was completed.

The next owners established a wedding and conference venue and in 2017 the current owner bought the property and incorporated Teschemakers Resort into his international travel operation. The advent of COVID-19 in 2020 caused the expanding business to switch its focus to domestic travellers, conferences and weddings.

The freehold land and buildings at 280 Teschemakers Road, Oamaru, are now being marketed for sale by expressions of interest closing on Friday 18 February 2022, through Bayleys Metro Dunedin.

Salespeople Muir Gold and Robin Hyndman said the offering included buildings with a total floor area of some 4,500 square metres on more than 10.7 hectares of land. The site is zoned Rural General by Waitaki District Council.

“This sprawling historic property has a unique atmosphere and charm, with character buildings, mature landscaped gardens and a heritage chapel,” said Gold.

“The impressive two-storey main building is immaculately presented and offers a welcoming presence amid the gardens. The chapel is an exceptional architectural delight which provides an imposing keystone to the whole complex.”

Other buildings include former classrooms, a three-storey former dormitory, a two-bedroom cottage, other smaller buildings plus a swimming pool.

“The property is today home to fully redeveloped luxury accommodation and conference facilities, with meeting rooms and a full commercial kitchen. The current resort business operates primarily from the rebuilt main building.

“Existing consents allow for function activities with up to 160 guests, visitor accommodation for up to 130, dining facilities for up to 130 plus bar facilities.

“Accommodation currently includes 18 units with ensuites, comprising 12 studios and six two-bedroom units,” said Gold.

Hyndman said a number of buildings offered themselves for redevelopment, including the three-storey ex-dormitory, the classroom block and swimming pool.


“In response to past growth, the current owner secured building consent to expand the resort by redeveloping the former dormitory and provide additional accommodation in the main building. Full working drawing plans are available for the proposed dormitory conversion into 24 ensuited studio units.

“In addition, the substantial classroom buildings could be redeveloped for the likes of seminar rooms or studios.”

Rental income is available to a new owner, with the cottage currently leased for $350 per week and a room in the main building leased for $300 per week.

Hyndman said the chapel, which has a Category B heritage listing in the Waitaki District Plan, was a unique character focal point – and a particularly attractive asset for future weddings or religious or spiritual activities.

“The chapel’s late-Gothic design incorporates flying buttresses, a rose window and apsidal sanctuary. It was built in local Oamaru stone, with five of the stained-glass windows imported from Birmingham, England. The altar, made of Carrara marble with an alabaster bas-relief of the last supper, was imported from Italy,” said Hyndman.

Many of the ornate chapel fixtures remain the property of the Catholic Dominican Order and remain in place under the heritage designation.

Hyndman said the site’s configuration meant accommodation was likely to remain a central part of future uses.

“In the COVID environment, the existing accommodation business has continued to attract primarily domestic visitors. Its popularity is clear from its average rating of 9.1 out of 10 on booking.com, with many visitors attracted by the character buildings, charming grounds and rural setting.”

Click here for more information on the listing.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



REINZ: Prices Continue To Rise — Growth Rate Shows Signs Of Easing
Property prices climbed further in November, early signals suggest price growth will continue though more moderately, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), source of the most complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand... More>>


FMA: Files Civil Proceedings Against Kiwibank For False Or Misleading Representations Over Fee Waivers

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has filed High Court civil proceedings against Kiwibank for making false and/or misleading representations, under the fair dealing provisions of the Financial Markets Conduct Act (FMC Act)... More>>

ALSO:


What Lies Beneath: Is The Housing Market Turning?
Rising interest rates, combined with further tightening of credit availability appear to be dampening the enthusiasm of investors and first home buyers. While house values continue to rise, what lies beneath QV's latest figures is growing evidence that price pressure has shifted... More>>


Statistics: Card Spending Rises In November
New Zealanders used their credit and debit cards to spend more in November 2021 compared with October, particularly on furniture, electrical, and hardware, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Reflects On Time At RBNZ
Central bankers must continue to look forward to guard against the unpredictable, Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand says in a speech published today. Mr Bascand joined the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in 2013 during the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis... More>>


Xero: Data Reveals ICT Expenditure Key To Small Business Sales Growth
Xero, the global small business platform, today released a new report which shows New Zealand small business ICT expenditure has increased 25 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels - more than the UK (20%) and Australia... More>>


Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range And Revises Earnings Guidance At First Quarter Update

Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range, reported a solid start to the 2022 financial year and revised its earnings guidance... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 