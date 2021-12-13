Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kāpiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce: Council Growth Strategy ‘Lacklustre’

Monday, 13 December 2021, 7:00 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce

As the Kāpiti Coast District Council deliberates over submissions on its new growth strategy Growing Well, the district’s Chamber of Commerce is calling the plan out for lacking a focus on attracting and partnering with businesses.

As part of its role advocating for the local business community, Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce submitted on the strategy, providing the Council with feedback saying it needed to do more.

Speaking at the Council hearing, Chamber Co-Chair Monique Leith said the proposed approaches in the strategy are not progressive or future-facing enough.

“Timing is critical, and Kāpiti’s plans and strategies need to be kept fresh, and reflect current legislation, opportunities and challenges,” she says.

“Central government guidance will promote higher residential density and growth in Kāpiti, however, an increased number of residents does not automatically equate to increased employment opportunities. Business growth needs to be specifically prioritised, in partnership with business stakeholders, to help Kāpiti move away from high levels of commuting, and to realise the Council’s other aspirations in the growth plan.”

Monique says the Chamber believes business attraction needs an energetic implementation plan, which is not evident in the Strategy, and that previous development attempts in the area designed to stimulate growth have been hamstrung by layers of rules, making the process unnecessarily complex and costly.

“A close eye needs to be kept on any District Plan changes that are drafted for the purpose of implementing growth objectives,” she says.

“The general expectation in the business community is that Council will take a slow-paced approach to rolling out any new urban development directives that promote growth in the district. The implementation plan should direct the council to be early adopters of growth-enabling legislation”.

Shared working and meeting spaces are lacking in the district, the Chamber says, and protection of spaces for retail and commercial office space does not go far enough to achieve business growth.

While much work has been done on the Economic Development Strategy, yet there is no linking into this within Growing Well. The plan to intensify development around Kāpiti’s main centres, including building height changes, will promote growth, these changes will be superseded by mandatory RMA prescriptions, so Kāpiti’s Growth Strategy needs to be updated to align, and avoid becoming obsolete, the Chamber says.

“More work is needed,” Monique says.

“This approach is lacklustre, and while the Strategy rightly identifies partnerships with manawhenua, it is silent on partnerships with business”.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Kapiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



REINZ: Prices Continue To Rise — Growth Rate Shows Signs Of Easing
Property prices climbed further in November, early signals suggest price growth will continue though more moderately, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), source of the most complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand... More>>


FMA: Files Civil Proceedings Against Kiwibank For False Or Misleading Representations Over Fee Waivers

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has filed High Court civil proceedings against Kiwibank for making false and/or misleading representations, under the fair dealing provisions of the Financial Markets Conduct Act (FMC Act)... More>>

ALSO:


What Lies Beneath: Is The Housing Market Turning?
Rising interest rates, combined with further tightening of credit availability appear to be dampening the enthusiasm of investors and first home buyers. While house values continue to rise, what lies beneath QV's latest figures is growing evidence that price pressure has shifted... More>>


Statistics: Card Spending Rises In November
New Zealanders used their credit and debit cards to spend more in November 2021 compared with October, particularly on furniture, electrical, and hardware, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Reflects On Time At RBNZ
Central bankers must continue to look forward to guard against the unpredictable, Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand says in a speech published today. Mr Bascand joined the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in 2013 during the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis... More>>


Xero: Data Reveals ICT Expenditure Key To Small Business Sales Growth
Xero, the global small business platform, today released a new report which shows New Zealand small business ICT expenditure has increased 25 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels - more than the UK (20%) and Australia... More>>


Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range And Revises Earnings Guidance At First Quarter Update

Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range, reported a solid start to the 2022 financial year and revised its earnings guidance... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 