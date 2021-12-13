Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

THL Seeks Clearance To Acquire Apollo

Monday, 13 December 2021, 7:07 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has received a clearance application from THL Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Tourism Holdings Limited, seeking clearance to acquire 100% of the shares in Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd.

THL and Apollo both supply motorhome and campervan rental services in New Zealand to domestic and international tourists.

THL is a global tourism company, whose shares are listed on the New Zealand stock exchange. Relevant to the application, THL’s business in New Zealand includes the manufacture and sale of motorhomes, the rental of motorhomes and the operation of online peer-to-peer rental platforms, which enable private motorhome owners to offer their vehicles for rental. THL’s brands include Maui, Britz, Mighty, Mighway and SHAREaCAMPER.

Apollo is a global tourism company, whose shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. Apollo’s business in New Zealand includes the sale and rental of motorhomes. Apollo’s brands include Star RV, Apollo, Cheapa Campa and Hippie Camper. Apollo is also a shareholder in Camplify Holdings Ltd, which operates an online peer-to-peer rental platform enabling private motorhome owners to rent out their vehicles.

A public version of the clearance application will be available shortly on the Commission’s case register.

Background

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

As publicly announced on 19 November 2021, the Commission expects to receive a separate clearance application from Camplify to acquire THL’s Mighway and SHAREaCAMPER peer-to-peer motorhome rental platforms businesses.

