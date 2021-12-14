Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

2022 NZ Dairy Industry Awards Dairy Trainee Numbers Increase

Tuesday, 14 December 2021, 7:43 am
Press Release: NZ Dairy Industry Awards

The Dairy Trainee category has received a substantial increase in the number of entries for the 2022 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards.

170 entries have been received in the refreshed category including 27 in Canterbury region, 22 in Waikato and 21 in Southland/Otago.

Nationally, 112 entries were received in the Dairy Manager category and 82 entered Share Farmer of the Year.

NZDIA General Manager Robin Congdon said a total of 364 entries were received for the Awards.

“It’s a great result considering the impact Covid lockdown had on entry events, and we are really thrilled with the response,” Robin says.

“Refreshing the Dairy Trainee and Dairy Manager entry criteria and judging process was definitely the right move as we have seen an increase overall in entry numbers, with entrants excited about the changes.

“Numbers are up in the Dairy Trainee category by 60%, and the Dairy Manager category has also exceeded recent year’s entry numbers.

“The numbers ensure strong categories will run in each of our 11 regions and that is great for the entrants and the programme.”

The Waikato region received the highest amount of entries with 60 in total, with Canterbury following closely with 51 entries while Central Plateau, Southland/Otago, Bay of Plenty, Manawatu received 38, 37, 36 and 30 entries respectively.

“Previous Dairy Industry Award winners continue to make an impact within the dairy industry and many are today’s leaders,” says Robin. “All entrants can give themselves a huge pat on the back as they’ve taken an important step in enhancing their career and farm business just by entering the Awards.”

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, Meridian Energy, MediaWorks and Ravensdown, along with industry partner Dairy NZ.

Judging will begin in the new year for the 11 regional categories, with winners announced at dinners throughout the country in March next year.

The 33 winners of those categories will then progress through to the national finals in Christchurch in May next year.

Visit www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz for more information and to view an events calendar of the Regional Awards.

