Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Entrust And Vector Announce Large Scale Undergrounding Project For St Heliers

Tuesday, 14 December 2021, 9:04 am
Press Release: Vector

Power lines and poles will soon be underground in large parts of St Heliers as work begins on a major undergrounding project early in the new year.

Entrust chairman, William Cairns said the work was another significant undergrounding project for Auckland, similar in scale to the recent project in Mt Albert.

“Entrust is committed to undergrounding because it makes a real difference to residents and so we’re pleased this important project will soon be underway,” he said.

The undergrounding project in St Heliers covers the eastern side of St Heliers Bay Road through to the waterfront, including a large number of streets bordered by Maskell Street, Sylvia Road and Glover Road. By the time the project is finished in 2023, approximately 14.9 kms of overhead lines and more than 420 poles will be removed from the area. See map below.

“Entrust has an arrangement with Vector that requires an average of $10.5 million to be invested in undergrounding and other projects in the Entrust area every year.

“More than $195 million has been invested and more than 230 undergrounding projects completed since the programme began, throughout the Entrust area, as well as other community investments such as the Future of Energy solar initiative and the rollout of EV chargers,” he said.

Vector’s process for choosing where to underground is run independently of Entrust and St Heliers was chosen based on a number of factors. These include the age, condition, and performance history of the existing electricity lines and equipment in the area, the number of customers who will benefit, and the opportunity to link in with fibre deployment and other infrastructure projects.

All new residential developments since the late 1960s were undergrounded at the time of construction. This means parts of Auckland, such as South Auckland, have a significant proportion of the network underground already.

For more information on Vector’s approach to undergrounding, visit vector.co.nz/undergrounding.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Vector on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



REINZ: Prices Continue To Rise — Growth Rate Shows Signs Of Easing
Property prices climbed further in November, early signals suggest price growth will continue though more moderately, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), source of the most complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand... More>>


FMA: Files Civil Proceedings Against Kiwibank For False Or Misleading Representations Over Fee Waivers

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has filed High Court civil proceedings against Kiwibank for making false and/or misleading representations, under the fair dealing provisions of the Financial Markets Conduct Act (FMC Act)... More>>

ALSO:


What Lies Beneath: Is The Housing Market Turning?
Rising interest rates, combined with further tightening of credit availability appear to be dampening the enthusiasm of investors and first home buyers. While house values continue to rise, what lies beneath QV's latest figures is growing evidence that price pressure has shifted... More>>


Statistics: Card Spending Rises In November
New Zealanders used their credit and debit cards to spend more in November 2021 compared with October, particularly on furniture, electrical, and hardware, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Reflects On Time At RBNZ
Central bankers must continue to look forward to guard against the unpredictable, Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand says in a speech published today. Mr Bascand joined the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in 2013 during the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis... More>>


Xero: Data Reveals ICT Expenditure Key To Small Business Sales Growth
Xero, the global small business platform, today released a new report which shows New Zealand small business ICT expenditure has increased 25 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels - more than the UK (20%) and Australia... More>>


Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range And Revises Earnings Guidance At First Quarter Update

Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range, reported a solid start to the 2022 financial year and revised its earnings guidance... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 