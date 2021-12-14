Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland Transport Chief Executive Resigns

Tuesday, 14 December 2021, 11:01 am
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport’s Board has accepted the resignation of Chief Executive Shane Ellison.

Mr Ellison, who joined AT in December 2017, will step down on 24 June 2022.

“It is the right time for the board to consider new leadership for a new phase at AT,” says Mr Ellison.

“The organisation has many opportunities and challenges ahead as it continues to improve road safety, support mode shift, and responds to the climate crisis.

“The past four years have been very rewarding, with significant changes and many challenges, and I look forward to what is next for AT.”

AT Board Chair Adrienne Young-Cooper says Mr Ellison’s leadership has brought significant cultural change within the organisation that will continue to be felt long after June 2022. This has led to significant improvements in AT’s performance.

“Shane’s work to change our focus from moving vehicles to moving people and freight will have lasting impacts both within AT and across the region,” says Mrs Young-Cooper.

“I thank Shane, on behalf of our board, for his service to Tāmaki Makaurau and wish him the very best.”

Recruitment processes for a new chief executive are underway, and the AT Board anticipates it will make an appointment ahead of Mr Ellison’s departure in June 2022.

