Best In Home: Daikin Heat Pumps Win Customer Award

Tuesday, 14 December 2021, 1:05 pm
Press Release: Daikin

Daikin New Zealand has backed up its majority market share in the local heating sector this year by winning Canstar’s Most Satisfied Customers Heat Pumps Award.

Daikin received Five Star approval ratings from its customers for Overall Satisfaction, along with top marks for reliability, functionality and ease of use.

Jose George, Canstar NZ General Manager, said Daikin’s popularity with its customers was underscored by the consistently high marks, notably above its competitors in the market.

“Heat pumps have become a hugely popular way to heat homes in winter or cool them in summer. Daikin’s strong performance in our survey shows how much customers appreciate its product.

Mr George said Canstar research showed Kiwis increasingly regard heat pumps as a cost-effective necessity in the home with 53% of respondents saying heat pumps are a “must” for any home they live in.

Daikin holds the majority market share in New Zealand and has experienced a further increase as the wider industry has seen a 141% growth in the last 12 months, mainly driven by customers spending more time at home during the pandemic and the emphasis on the importance of warm and dry homes.

Shirli Pearson, Daikin Marketing Manager, says it is great to see Daikin’s commitment to advanced technology and product solutions that help to improve indoor air quality being recognised by the public.

“Daikin New Zealand is committed to ensuring all Kiwi homes are warm and dry as one way to help address the country’s high rates of respiratory disease.

“With one in six suffering from asthma or another respiratory illness we are focussed on improving indoor air quality through providing the best products and heat pump technology available.

“We are over the moon to be winners of Canstar’s Most Satisfied Customers Award for Heat Pumps and we would like to thank our customers for recognising and appreciating the quality of Daikin’s products.”

