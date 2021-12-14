As Passenger To Freighter Exemption Deadline Looms, FlightService And Avensis Bring To Market A Supply Chain Solution

AELF FlightService (FlightService) announced today it has partnered with Avensis Aviation to purchase ten Medius passenger to freighter conversion kits for 2022.

FlightService, operated by its sister company, Malta-based Maleth Aero, is focused on reliable, innovative air cargo solutions, with an emerging ground transportation segment. The company will work with Avensis to convert its Airbus A330 and A340 fleet beginning early 2022. The soon-to-be released Avensis Medius Class E Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), will allow the modified passenger to freighter aircraft to fly beyond the current EASA exemption deadline of July 2022. The STC approval will make FlightService one of, if not the only provider of ad-hoc charter/ACMI services approved to fly converted passenger to freighter aircraft beyond the regulatory deadline.

"This is an investment in the passenger to freighter space that puts us in a unique position in the marketplace," said Joe Cirillo, Chief Operating Officer at AELF FlightService. "With the Avensis modification, the EASA exemption will be a non-issue for us and allow us to provide much of the same utility as a full freighter. From this point forward we'll have a continuous and reliable service that shippers and retailers can come back to time and again. It provides strong utility and peace-of-mind for our customers and partners for the long haul."

Avensis' solutions, including the Medius Class E Freighter modification that FlightService will utilize, add agility to fleet management, maximize aircraft freight capacity, and are fully reversible.

"We are thrilled to be working with AELF FlightService, an emerging leader in the air freight space, both on their 330's and as the launch customer for our Medius PTF Conversion product on the Airbus A340 aircraft platform," said Cristian Sutter, Chief Executive Officer at Avensis. "Our conversion solutions provide an innovative and agile response to today's industry challenges, and our work with FlightService is set to make an impact on the industry."

When the modifications by Avensis are complete, FlightService will have 10 widebody aircraft operating in this configuration for ACMI and charter services.

"We know freight demand is not going away anytime soon, and we're working to solidify our position," said Lee Jones, President of Maleth Aero. "Needless to say, Avensis is changing the game in conversion solutions and we are excited to partner with them as we grow in the PTF space."

