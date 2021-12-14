Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

As Passenger To Freighter Exemption Deadline Looms, FlightService And Avensis Bring To Market A Supply Chain Solution

Tuesday, 14 December 2021, 5:02 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

AELF FlightService (FlightService) announced today it has partnered with Avensis Aviation to purchase ten Medius passenger to freighter conversion kits for 2022.

FlightService, operated by its sister company, Malta-based Maleth Aero, is focused on reliable, innovative air cargo solutions, with an emerging ground transportation segment. The company will work with Avensis to convert its Airbus A330 and A340 fleet beginning early 2022. The soon-to-be released Avensis Medius Class E Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), will allow the modified passenger to freighter aircraft to fly beyond the current EASA exemption deadline of July 2022. The STC approval will make FlightService one of, if not the only provider of ad-hoc charter/ACMI services approved to fly converted passenger to freighter aircraft beyond the regulatory deadline.

"This is an investment in the passenger to freighter space that puts us in a unique position in the marketplace," said Joe Cirillo, Chief Operating Officer at AELF FlightService. "With the Avensis modification, the EASA exemption will be a non-issue for us and allow us to provide much of the same utility as a full freighter. From this point forward we'll have a continuous and reliable service that shippers and retailers can come back to time and again. It provides strong utility and peace-of-mind for our customers and partners for the long haul."

Avensis' solutions, including the Medius Class E Freighter modification that FlightService will utilize, add agility to fleet management, maximize aircraft freight capacity, and are fully reversible.

"We are thrilled to be working with AELF FlightService, an emerging leader in the air freight space, both on their 330's and as the launch customer for our Medius PTF Conversion product on the Airbus A340 aircraft platform," said Cristian Sutter, Chief Executive Officer at Avensis. "Our conversion solutions provide an innovative and agile response to today's industry challenges, and our work with FlightService is set to make an impact on the industry."

When the modifications by Avensis are complete, FlightService will have 10 widebody aircraft operating in this configuration for ACMI and charter services.

"We know freight demand is not going away anytime soon, and we're working to solidify our position," said Lee Jones, President of Maleth Aero. "Needless to say, Avensis is changing the game in conversion solutions and we are excited to partner with them as we grow in the PTF space."

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics: Environmental Indicators Show Indigenous Species Under Pressure
Updated environmental indicators show indigenous marine and land species are struggling against extinction, and wetland area continues to be lost, Stats NZ said today... More>>


REINZ: Prices Continue To Rise — Growth Rate Shows Signs Of Easing
Property prices climbed further in November, early signals suggest price growth will continue though more moderately, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), source of the most complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand... More>>


FMA: Files Civil Proceedings Against Kiwibank For False Or Misleading Representations Over Fee Waivers

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has filed High Court civil proceedings against Kiwibank for making false and/or misleading representations, under the fair dealing provisions of the Financial Markets Conduct Act (FMC Act)... More>>

ALSO:


Statistics: Card Spending Rises In November
New Zealanders used their credit and debit cards to spend more in November 2021 compared with October, particularly on furniture, electrical, and hardware, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Reflects On Time At RBNZ
Central bankers must continue to look forward to guard against the unpredictable, Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand says in a speech published today. Mr Bascand joined the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in 2013 during the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis... More>>


Xero: Data Reveals ICT Expenditure Key To Small Business Sales Growth
Xero, the global small business platform, today released a new report which shows New Zealand small business ICT expenditure has increased 25 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels - more than the UK (20%) and Australia... More>>


Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range And Revises Earnings Guidance At First Quarter Update

Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range, reported a solid start to the 2022 financial year and revised its earnings guidance... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 