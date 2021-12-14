Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Valentine Arrives In Wellington

Tuesday, 14 December 2021, 5:08 pm
Press Release: KiwiRail

The ferry Valentine arrived in Wellington today and will begin moving freight across Cook Strait as soon as the handover and familiarisation are complete, likely later this month, Interislander General Manager Walter Rushbrook says.

The ferry has been leased to maintain the vital link between the North and South islands while Kaiarahi is out of action.

The decision to lease Valentine came after Kaiarahi suffered a major gearbox failure, which is expected to leave it out of service well into 2022 with vital spare parts needing to be manufactured overseas before repairs can be completed.

Having Valentine on the run will provide extra capacity and resilience at one of the busiest times of the year, Mr Rushbrook says.

"The freight-only ferry will free up space for passengers and their vehicles on the other ferries, ensuring New Zealanders can travel during the summer holiday season.

"It will also ensure that shelves can remain stocked as the country continues to deal with the impacts of Covid."

"Kaiarahi's gearbox failure highlights that our fleet is aging, and while we undertake a significant amount of maintenance on our vessels, just like an old car, they are more prone to breakdowns. The first of our new bespoke ferries is not due to arrive until 2025," Mr Rushbrook says.

"Valentine will help mitigate the impact on freight movements across the Cook Strait, in the event of any further unexpected mechanical disruptions."

It is being leased for an initial 12 months.

We are working closely with the Ministry of Health regarding the COVID procedures for when the crew arrives in NZ. Subject to final testing results, the Valentine's crew will not need to undertake a further stay in managed isolation after arrival.

Additionally, the normal Maritime Border processes will apply.

The crew is made up of 20 overseas members from a ship delivery company and 12 Interislander staff, who are onboard to observe the ships operations and to familiarise themselves with the vessel. The last port the ship visited was Panama as she transited the Canal, 16 days ago. All crew, including the Interislander members are fully vaccinated.

"We are pleased Valentine has arrived, and we are looking forward to her playing an important role for our business, and for New Zealand," says Mr Rushbrook.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from KiwiRail on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics: Environmental Indicators Show Indigenous Species Under Pressure
Updated environmental indicators show indigenous marine and land species are struggling against extinction, and wetland area continues to be lost, Stats NZ said today... More>>


REINZ: Prices Continue To Rise — Growth Rate Shows Signs Of Easing
Property prices climbed further in November, early signals suggest price growth will continue though more moderately, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), source of the most complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand... More>>


FMA: Files Civil Proceedings Against Kiwibank For False Or Misleading Representations Over Fee Waivers

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has filed High Court civil proceedings against Kiwibank for making false and/or misleading representations, under the fair dealing provisions of the Financial Markets Conduct Act (FMC Act)... More>>

ALSO:


Statistics: Card Spending Rises In November
New Zealanders used their credit and debit cards to spend more in November 2021 compared with October, particularly on furniture, electrical, and hardware, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Reflects On Time At RBNZ
Central bankers must continue to look forward to guard against the unpredictable, Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand says in a speech published today. Mr Bascand joined the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in 2013 during the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis... More>>


Xero: Data Reveals ICT Expenditure Key To Small Business Sales Growth
Xero, the global small business platform, today released a new report which shows New Zealand small business ICT expenditure has increased 25 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels - more than the UK (20%) and Australia... More>>


Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range And Revises Earnings Guidance At First Quarter Update

Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range, reported a solid start to the 2022 financial year and revised its earnings guidance... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 