Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fortnite Is New Zealand's Most Popular Video Game & TommyInnit Is Most Popular Twitch Streamer

Tuesday, 14 December 2021, 7:07 pm
Press Release: Superdry

New research by Superdry has revealed that Fortnite is the most popular video game globally and Twitch streamer Ninja is the most searched for in the world.

With an estimated 3.24 billion global gamers and Twitch streamers earning millions by inviting the world to watch them play, Superdry has analysed Google data from 169 countries over the last 12 months to discover which are the most popular games and gamers.

Released in 2017, Fortnite is a free battle royale game that is available on a range of devices and has truly taken the world by storm. According to the data, it’s this game that takes the top spot in 106 countries – making it the most popular game globally. Minecraft, which involves creating worlds with blocks in a three-dimensional space, comes second with 51 countries, including Russia, Brazil and South Korea, searching for the game the most.

Although Fortnite and Minecraft clearly dominate the world in terms of popularity, Grand Theft Auto V, Genshin Impact and Valorant also feature in the top list – although for only a handful of countries.

Game Number of countries 
1. Fortnite 106 
2. Minecraft 51 
3. GTA V 
=4. Genshin Impact 
=4. Valorant 1

Most popular Twitch streamers 

Twitch streamer Ninja takes the top spot as the most popular globally, though this may not be too surprising as the American gamer has a whopping 17 million followers on the streaming platform. With 46 countries searching for him the most, Ninja is well-known for streaming Fortnite Battle Royale and has even gamed with celebrities like Drake and Travis Scott.

TommyInnit, a British streamer, is the second most search for Twitch streamer in the world with 36 countries searching for him and his livestreams. At only 17 years old, he holds Guinness World Records for having the most followed Minecraft channel on Twitch and the most viewers of Minecraft live stream on Twitch.

The third most Googled Twitch streamer is AuronPlay who is based in Spain and has 10.6 million followers. Unsurprisingly his username is the most searched for in many Spanish-speaking countries, including Bolivia, Chile and Peru.

Only two female streamers make the top list, Pokimane (most popular in 12 countries) and Pqueen (most popular in three countries). Pokimane, a 25-year-old Moroccan-Canadian streamer and internet personality, is most famous for streaming League of Legends and Fortnite. Meanwhile Turkish streamer Pqueen is a long-time streamer who has amassed 1.7 million followers.

Twitch username Number of countries 
1. Ninja 46 
2. TommyInnit 36 
3. AuronPlay 14 
4. Pokimane 12 
5. Squeezie 
=6. Faker 
=6. s1mple 
7. Nobru 
=8. Trymacs 
=8. Pqueen 
=9. Robleis 
=9. Anomaly 
=9. Markiplier 
=10. Rubius 
=10. ilMasseo 
=10. MissaSinfonia 
=10. alanzoka 
=10. Nick Eh 30 
=10. Jacksepticeye 
=10. Ibai 
=10. Lirik 1

Justin Lodge, Chief Marketing Officer at Superdry comments:

“We know that many of our best-selling items, like hoodies and loungewear, are the perfect attire for a night of gaming but we were curious to delve into the data to find out the games and streamers that video game fans can’t get enough of at the moment. It came as no real surprise that Fortnite was the outright favourite, but the range of Twitch streamers was fascinating to see – with top channels being based across the globe. We hope the research might inspire those who haven’t caught the gaming bug yet to check out some of the world’s best streamers, or even set up a channel of their own.”

To see the full research visit: https://www.superdry.com/most-popular-gamers

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Superdry on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics: Environmental Indicators Show Indigenous Species Under Pressure
Updated environmental indicators show indigenous marine and land species are struggling against extinction, and wetland area continues to be lost, Stats NZ said today... More>>


REINZ: Prices Continue To Rise — Growth Rate Shows Signs Of Easing
Property prices climbed further in November, early signals suggest price growth will continue though more moderately, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), source of the most complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand... More>>


FMA: Files Civil Proceedings Against Kiwibank For False Or Misleading Representations Over Fee Waivers

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has filed High Court civil proceedings against Kiwibank for making false and/or misleading representations, under the fair dealing provisions of the Financial Markets Conduct Act (FMC Act)... More>>

ALSO:


Statistics: Card Spending Rises In November
New Zealanders used their credit and debit cards to spend more in November 2021 compared with October, particularly on furniture, electrical, and hardware, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Reflects On Time At RBNZ
Central bankers must continue to look forward to guard against the unpredictable, Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand says in a speech published today. Mr Bascand joined the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in 2013 during the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis... More>>


Xero: Data Reveals ICT Expenditure Key To Small Business Sales Growth
Xero, the global small business platform, today released a new report which shows New Zealand small business ICT expenditure has increased 25 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels - more than the UK (20%) and Australia... More>>


Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range And Revises Earnings Guidance At First Quarter Update

Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range, reported a solid start to the 2022 financial year and revised its earnings guidance... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 