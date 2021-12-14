Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

JCB Expands Partnership With Planet To Deliver More Choice For European Merchants

Tuesday, 14 December 2021, 9:12 pm
Press Release: JCN Newswire

JCB expands partnership with Planet to deliver more choice for European merchants accepting payments both in-store and via digital channels

TOKYO & LONDON, Dec 14, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., and Planet, a global integrated payments leader, announced the expansion of their European partnership.

This new deal ensures Planet will perform as a JCB acquirer across European territories for both face-to-face and ecommerce transactions, including JCB Contactless, with J/Secure(TM) 2.0-enabled ecommerce to be offered online in early 2022.

Planet provides integrated digital payment services on a unique single platform that offers acquiring, processing, digital wallets, VAT refund and currency conversion services to merchants in the retail, hospitality, food and beverage, parking, and financial sectors. As of today, Planet serves over 70 markets, having over 100 bank partners, and over 600,000 merchant partners.

With many of Planet's merchants in the hospitality, food, and beverage industries, JCB's 140 million cardmembers will benefit from being able to enjoy travel-related and everyday spending when travelling to Europe when travel restrictions lift.

JCB and Planet first entered into partnership in 2003 and have since expanded to cover multiple regions including across Europe, Middle East, and Asia.

Nick Fisher, General Manager, Sales and Marketing UK, JCB International (Europe) Ltd., said: "As long-standing partners of Planet, we are honoured to be invited to join its new growth journey to strengthen Planet's position as a competitive player in the European market. As Planet looks to grow its merchant base, it's important that we ensure our partnership grows to offer our cardmembers even more opportunities to spend in Europe."

Steve O'Donovan, Chief Payments Officer at Planet, said: "JCB has been a valued partner of ours for many years, connecting us with their 140 million global cardmembers who like to spend with our merchants. This new evolution of our partnership opens up even more opportunities for our merchants to accept payments and encourage spending."

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 36 million merchants across the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories with more than 140 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality services and products to all customers worldwide. For more information: www.global.jcb/en/

About Planet

Planet is a revenue generating payments service and technology provider. Planet provides integrated digital payment services on a unique single platform that offers acquiring, processing, digital wallets, VAT refund and currency conversion services. Planet helps businesses meet the needs of their customers by simplifying complex payments, helping people spend freely. Planet serves 600,000 merchants and 100 partner banks across more than 70 markets on five continents. Planet is co-owned by Advent International and Eurazeo. Find out more here: https://www.planetpayment.com

