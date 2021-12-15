Moonstake Wallet Supports Shiden DApp Staking Natively

SINGAPORE, Dec 14, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Moonstake is happy to deliver more good news to our Shiden users: Shiden DApp Staking is now supported natively on Moonstake Wallet. You can now earn reward from staking Shiden network's SDN token to Shiden Network DApps right via the Moonstake Wallet interface with the newly launched "DApp Store" feature for Shiden!

This is an additional option to earn from your SDN assets on top of staking with Moonstake, as you can stake with multiple Shiden DApps at once. Hold, send, receive, and stake SDN in various pools to receive rewards with the best user experience through one single click. Moonstake is proud to be amongst the world's first group of validators for Shiden Network.

Moonstake started the staking business last year with the aim to create the largest staking network in Asia. Since then, we have developed the most user-friendly Web Wallet and Mobile Wallet (iOS / Android) with support for over 2000 cryptocurrencies. After a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, Moonstake's total staking assets have grown rapidly to reach $1 Billion, allowing Moonstake to become one of the top 10 staking providers globally. Since March this year, Moonstake has also entered DeFi together with the newly launched DeFi platform, Muse.Finance, who has begun releasing its core DeFi products which are all scheduled to be integrated into Moonstake platform to enable advanced DeFi connectivity for our global users.

The Shiden Network is built using almost the same code base as Astar Network (formerly Plasm), a public blockchain originating in Japan, and connects to the Kusama Network, an experimental network that is one-tenth the scale of the Polkadot Network. Since the Kusama Relaychain does not support smart contract functionality by design, it needs a smart contract layer which is where Shiden Network comes in. On top of this, Shiden also supports various advanced blockchain applications like DeFi, NFTs and more.

Since February 2021, Moonstake has been strategic partners with Plasm, now known as Astar Network, working together to expand the Polkadot staking and DeFi ecosystems. Just recently, we integrated support for staking of Shiden Network's SDN, Astar's sister network, as the important next step of our collaboration and plan to penetrate the DeFi market. And now with the integration of Shiden DApp Staking, we are offering a robust variety of opportunities for global crypto users to earn with Shiden Network with the best user experience.

How to use Shiden DApp Staking feature on Moonstake Wallet

1. Register your Moonstake Wallet via Web or mobile (iOS / Android)

2. From "Wallets", click on "Shiden Network" then "DApp Store"

3. Find the Shiden DApp you'd like to stake in, then click "Add".

4. Enter the amount to stake then click "Continue". Enter your wallet password to confirm the stake.

Information to note about SDN staking

- The minimum staking amount is 50 SDN.

- Currently, each DApp can have a maximum of 512 nominators. You won't be able to stake with any DApp who has the number 512 in their "Stakers" section.

How to get rewards of SDN staking:

The annual reward (APY) for SDN is dependent on Shiden and its DApp Store. You can claim your SDN rewards once every ERA, which is a period of time that is approximately 24 hours. The claim needs to be done within 15 days or the unclaimed rewards go to the treasury. A claim can be made by the contract owner or any staker in the DApp. One claim will be for everyone, so it doesn't have to be you. If the DApp owner or anyone else from the staking pool press "Claim", you will also get your ERA rewards.

How SDN unstaking works:

If token holders want to send an asset that is currently staked, they will need to unstake it first. There is no lock period for unstaking SDN.

To learn about how to stake SDN with Moonstake instead of Shiden DApps, check our previous guide on SDN staking.(https://moonstake.io/moonstake-wallet-now-supports-staking-of-shiden-sdn/)

Moonstake is proud to be amongst the world's first group of validators and we're pleased to help accelerate global adoption of Shiden staking and DApps with this new integration.

About Moonstake

Moonstake is the world's leading staking service provider that develops and operates decentralized wallet services for businesses and individuals.

Since its launch in April 2020, Moonstake has partnered with 27 leading platform providers, including Cardano's constituent Emurgo, developer of the Polkadot-connected blockchain Astar Network Stake Technologies, and the TRON Network with over 50 million users. In May 2021, Moonstake further enhanced its corporate credibility by becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of OIO Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Using blockchain technology, Moonstake aims to progress toward a world where anyone can easily make use of highly secure and reliable digital asset management tools.

https://www.moonstake.io/

About Moonstake's staking business

For the staking industry, which has grown into a 630-billion dollar market as of September 2021, Moonstake provides a decentralized staking service that does not require user deposits, and supports nodes around the world in addition to its own validator nodes. Moonstake currently supports the staking of 12 blockchains. With a total staking assets of 1.8 billion USD and a global user base, the company ranked third out of more than 10,000 providers worldwide in June of the same year.

About Shiden

Building the premier multi-chain smart contract platform on Kusama Network. Shiden Network is a multi-chain decentralized application layer on Kusama Network. Kusama Relaychain does not support smart contract functionality by design. Kusama Network needs a smart contract layer. This is where Shiden Network comes in. Shiden supports Ethereum Virtual Machine, WebAssembly, and Layer2 solutions from day one. The platform supports various applications like DeFi, NFTs, and more.

https://shiden.astar.network/

About Astar

Astar Network is a dApps hub on Polkadot that supports Ethereum and layer 2 solutions like ZK Rollups. Plasm aims to be a multi-chain smart contract platform that will support multiple blockchains and virtual machines like EVM and WASM.

https://astar.network/

