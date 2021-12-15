MPI Assessment Of The Potential For A New Primary Industry, Based On Industrial Hemp
The NZHIA congratulate MPI on the release of their 60
page “Facilitating growth in the New Zealand Hemp
Industry" report.
The report was
independently prepared by Sapere and recognises the
industrial hemp industry is “rapidly developing
internationally, driven by recent deregulation and
increasing interest in and demand for its use in a range of
products”.
The report identified a number
of comparative advantages for hemp production in Aotearoa
New Zealand. Based on our strong track record in plant and
food science and innovation, strong agronomic fundamentals,
our “clean and green” image and availability of water in
potential growing regions.
“These
advantages can be leveraged to create a new primary food and
fibre industry in regional Aotearoa New Zealand,” says
Richard Barge, Chair - NZ Hemp Industries Association
Inc.
“The range of products and end uses,
is a massive economic and local development opportunity, we
just need to work out our strengths and co co-create
regional industries around the existing capacity, resources
and investment appetite”, says Barge
The
report highlights there are lessons to learn from other
jurisdictions, who have been successful in growing their
industrial hemp industries. These include funding
development and trials of suitable cultivars, often as part
of a broader agriculture or business grants scheme and a
focus on industry development rather than treating the
industry as a health risk.
The low THC
industrial hemp industry welcomes the report as an
opportunity to work with government agencies to see the
industry develop. “We are an annual crop well suited to
the Aotearoa New Zealand farming rotation and can provide an
important alternative and sustainable source of raw
materials for many industries” Barge
says.
The Sustainable Food & Fibre Fund
criteria and the aims contained in the MPI - Fit for a
Better World program, are well aligned to the emerging
industrial hemp industry. “Support from these sources will
give industry confidence to invest in processing and
products, which creates a sustainable demand for the
crop,” says Barge.
The report highlights a
scenario showing an industry capable of producing $24.9
million and $5.3 million in export and domestic revenue. The
NZHIA acknowledge this is a reasonable start, but according
to their own AGMARDT funded study – NZ Hemp Export Driven
Investor Report 2020, the food and fibre sector could be
worth $500 million by 2030 and with a tweak to the
regulations, a Nutraceutical Industry could add a further
$1.5 billion by 2030.
“We can be part of this global industry, we just need to do the work; create suitable cultivars to grow and invest in product winners. As an export-focused industry, we cannot compete as a commodity, and so the challenge is what high-quality products can innovative kiwi’s come up with that can satisfy high-value global niche markets”. says Barge.