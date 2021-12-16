New Vegan Marketing Guide Released For Free

Launched by Creative Compass, a new online guide aims to help vegan businesses, activists and sanctuaries improve their digital marketing skills.

“The Ultimate Guide to Marketing Vegan Products” contains a detailed and actionable overview of everything from social media advertising to search engine optimisation.

The guide was produced by Sam Tucker, the founder of Creative Compass, a digital marketing agency catering exclusively to vegan businesses, ethical companies, charities and eco shops.

Sam has more than a decade of practical experience promoting veganism (including 5 years working full time for a vegan charity called Vegan Outreach) combined with a university education in digital marketing and the hands-on experience of running a thriving digital marketing agency.

Instead of selling the guide he created, he decided to give the information away for free “to give the businesses and individuals that are helping animals a competitive advantage over the ones harming them”

Covering topics ranging from directory listings for vegan businesses to advertising grants for nonprofits and effective outreach strategies for animal activists, Mr Tucker draws on his wealth of experience and knowledge across the for-profit, non-profit and volunteer sectors of the vegan movement to provide a unique insight into effective online marketing for veganism.

“The information in this guide isn’t just relevant to business owners, it will also be extremely helpful for activists to improve their outreach and for charitable organisations to be more successful in their fundraising.”

The guide can be found online in its entirety here: https://www.creativecompass.co.nz/blog/the-ultimate-guide-to-marketing-vegan-products

