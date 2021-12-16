Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Blueberry Prices Set To Drop Leading Up To Christmas

Thursday, 16 December 2021, 2:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Blueberries.

The harvest for New Zealand blueberry varieties has now begun and growers are encouraging Kiwis to buy them as larger volumes come to market, with prices set to drop below $3 a punnet in the lead-up to Christmas.

Last year we consumed 8.6m punnets of blueberries in this country worth over $32m (an increase of 600,000 punnets and $2m on the year before). Blueberries New Zealand Executive Member and Exporter Rep Craig Hall says demand for fruit rich in vitamin C is now soaring around the world thanks to COVID-19, which will likely drive sales up even further this year.

“So far volume has been small on the domestic market, but we’re now getting into the main season and higher volumes are coming through. Both supermarket chains will be promoting blueberries this week and we’ll see the impact of greater supply and lower prices between now and Christmas,” Hall says.

“Post-Christmas, a larger quantity is exported to Australia as their season ends and that can affect New Zealand prices.

“But there should be plenty of opportunities for consumers to get some really good deals on blueberries from all retailers over the next four weeks so people should take advantage.”

Olympian Eliza McCartney is Blueberries New Zealand’s ambassador for the sixth year running and says the health benefits are second-to-none.

“Blueberries are the perfect little snack, full of dietary fibre, vitamin C, vitamin K, manganese, and vital antioxidants. They are a lovely burst of fresh sweetness that can go with almost any meal from salad to pizza to dessert.” says Eliza.

“I absolutely love them and summer wouldn’t be the same without a handful of blueberries.”

Blueberries New Zealand Chairman Liz Te Amo says local production of blueberries is due to ramp up significantly in the next few years as different varieties are now being grown that are larger, sweeter, juicier, crunchier and have an earlier harvest window (August – December).

“There’s multiple varieties in the ground now and that really reflects how the international markets are going and growing. There’s been a massive upswing in consumption for blueberries – particularly with COVID-19. People are looking for the healthiest fruit and vegetables available.

“In the coming years we hope to see Kiwis eating a lot more blueberries and to improve our market access for exports to handle this increase in production.”

About Blueberries New Zealand

Blueberries New Zealand Inc (BBNZ) represents the blueberry industry in New Zealand. The group helps growers promote and develop the local industry, comply with regulations, and co-ordinate a research and development programme.

New Zealand’s blueberry industry is rapidly expanding. There are 680 hectares planted at present in both the North and South Islands. BBNZ consists of grower members, exporter members and associate members and aims to further the interests of all blueberry industry participants.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Blueberries. on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: GDP Falls 3.7 Percent In The September 2021 Quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 3.7 percent in the September 2021 quarter, the second largest fall since the current series began in 1986, Stats NZ said today. The September 2021 quarter’s GDP results reflect a widespread drop in economic activity due to the COVID-19 alert level restrictions... More>>


Government: New Zealand Food And Fibre Exports Forecast To Hit A Record $50.8 Billion

Food and fibre export revenue is projected to surge to a record $50.8 billion in the year to 30 June 2022 – an increase of 6 percent over the previous year. “This is the first time New Zealand’s annual food and fibre export revenue will crack $50 billion – a result we should all be very proud of... More>>

Statistics: Environmental Indicators Show Indigenous Species Under Pressure
Updated environmental indicators show indigenous marine and land species are struggling against extinction, and wetland area continues to be lost, Stats NZ said today... More>>




Science Media Centre: The Rapid Rise Of Omicron – Expert Q&A

The WHO has warned the Omicron Covid-19 variant is spreading at an “unprecedented rate” after being reported in 77 countries. Each day researchers are learning more about Omicron, with the WHO saying it is likely to outpace Delta... More>>


Statistics: Card Spending Rises In November
New Zealanders used their credit and debit cards to spend more in November 2021 compared with October, particularly on furniture, electrical, and hardware, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Reflects On Time At RBNZ
Central bankers must continue to look forward to guard against the unpredictable, Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand says in a speech published today. Mr Bascand joined the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in 2013 during the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis... More>>


Xero: Data Reveals ICT Expenditure Key To Small Business Sales Growth
Xero, the global small business platform, today released a new report which shows New Zealand small business ICT expenditure has increased 25 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels - more than the UK (20%) and Australia... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 