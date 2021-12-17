New Chief Executive Appointed At Pāmu

Silver Fern Farms Chief Operating Officer Mark Leslie will join Pāmu as its new Chief Executive, Pāmu Board chairman Dr Warren Parker announced today.

Mark Leslie

Dr Parker says Mr Leslie brings a wealth of primary sector experience to the role.

“The Board are delighted that Mark is joining Pāmu as we continue to successfully deliver our strategy. His skillset, including hands on experience running substantial livestock and dairy operations and background in farming, will be beneficial as we work to produce higher farm gate returns with a smaller environmental footprint, and with an ongoing focus on the wellbeing of our people, our animals and the land we farm,” Dr Parker said.

Mr Leslie has 25 years of experience in the Agricultural Industry including roles in operations, logistics, technology and product development, and quality assurance. Prior to joining Silver Fern Farms Mr Leslie spent nearly two decades at Fonterra including as head of the operations and supply chain component of the brands business in New Zealand and, previously had responsibility for the operation of the 94 ingredients plants across Fonterra’s 27 sites along with the associated milk collection activities.

Mr Leslie has also held several Board and Ministerial Advisory roles and chaired the Fonterra and Silver Fern Farms joint venture company Kotahi (which provides freight logistics solutions to a number of key New Zealand exporters and importers) for six years and the Pastoral Greenhouse Gas Research Consortium. He holds a Bachelor of Agricultural Science (Hons) and a Masters of Business Administration (with Distinction), both from Massey University.

Mr Leslie grew up on a dairy farm in Reporoa on the North Island’s Central Plateau.

“Pāmu is well positioned to embrace the opportunities in the primary sector to provide global consumers with lower footprint and more climate friendly food and fibre products. We are confident Mark is the right leader to keep taking the company forward to meet these market and societal demands,” Dr Parker concluded.

Mr Leslie takes over as Chief Executive in March 2022. Mr Carden leaves Pāmu on Friday 17 December 2021, and in the interim GM of Forestry and Horticulture Andrew Sliper will act as Chief Executive into the New Year.

