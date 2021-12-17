Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Number Of Beef Cattle On The Rise

Friday, 17 December 2021, 11:37 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Beef cattle numbers increased in 2021 while the number of sheep dipped slightly, Stats NZ said today.

Provisional figures from the 2021 agricultural production survey show beef cattle numbers have increased to 4 million at June 2021, a 4 percent (142,000) increase from the previous year.

“The total number of beef cattle was at a historical low in 2016, however it’s been increasing and is now up by 492,000, or 14 percent, since that time,” agricultural production statistics manager Ana Krpo said. Good beef prices throughout this period contributed to this increase.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release or to download CSV files:
 

