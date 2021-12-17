Cloudian Announces Object Storage Certification With VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid

Provides Persistent Storage for Cloud-native Applications Running On-premises or in a Public Cloud

Available in VMware Marketplace

Cloudian® today announced that its HyperStore® object storage has been certified with VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid (TKG), a multi-cloud Kubernetes footprint that can run both on-premises in VMware vSphere and in the public cloud on Amazon EC2 and Microsoft Azure. HyperStore delivers enterprise-grade persistent storage for modern, cloud-native applications in TKG customers’ own environments, with fully native S3 compatibility, limitless scalability, military-grade security and cloud-like agility at up to 70% less cost than public cloud offerings. Today’s announcement complements Cloudian’s ongoing collaboration with VMware in other areas, such as enabling customers to support both modern and traditional applications from a single platform through HyperStore’s interoperability with VMware Cloud Foundation.

Cloud-native Applications Need Cloud-native Storage

Enterprises are increasingly deploying cloud-native applications on-premises to meet regulatory requirements and avoid the cost and complexity of moving large production workloads to the cloud. These applications require a modern storage foundation that can fully support technologies such as Kubernetes, serverless computing and microservices that are key components of these environments.

Unfortunately, traditional enterprise storage systems not only are difficult to provision and manage but also cannot deliver the cost-effective scalability needed. Purpose-built container storage offerings are more agile but lack the scalability, security and durability that cloud-native production environments demand.

Benefits of Cloudian Object Storage for VMware TKG

In contrast to these other solutions, Cloudian gives VMware TKG customers a highly scalable, more secure and cost-effective enterprise storage platform with the agility and ease-of-management needed for cloud-native applications. Key features and benefits include:

Fully native S3 compatibility , enabling application portability across on-prem and public cloud environments.

, enabling application portability across on-prem and public cloud environments. Simple API calls for high-level storage management access.

for high-level storage management access. Multi-tenancy for secure, self-managed storage within a single platform.

for secure, self-managed storage within a single platform. Multi-cloud support with single-namespace simplicity, including out-of-the-box integration with AWS, GCP and Azure that maintains data in its native format.

with single-namespace simplicity, including out-of-the-box integration with AWS, GCP and Azure that maintains data in its native format. Enterprise-grade security , including data immutability for ransomware protection, encryption for data in flight and at rest, integrated firewall, RBAC/IAM and SAML access controls, and certification with the most rigorous regulatory requirements, such as Common Criteria, FIPS and NIST 800-88.

, including data immutability for ransomware protection, encryption for data in flight and at rest, integrated firewall, RBAC/IAM and SAML access controls, and certification with the most rigorous regulatory requirements, such as Common Criteria, FIPS and NIST 800-88. Cost savings from consolidating traditional and modern workloads on the same platform, thereby eliminating infrastructure silos and capitalising on common skills and training.

Supporting Quotes

“As enterprises increasingly deploy applications of all kinds across both public and private clouds, they want a consistent operational model,” said Ajay Patel, senior vice president and general manager, Modern Applications & Management Business Group, VMware. “With its native S3 compatibility, exabyte scalability and robust security, Cloudian HyperStore object storage provides a strong modern storage foundation for our Tanzu Kubernetes Grid customers.”

“Object storage has emerged as a key enabler for modern applications, helping organisations extract greater value from their digital assets to meet their business or mission objectives,” said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer, Cloudian. “Through our close collaboration with VMware over the past year, we’ve been able to extend the data management and protection benefits of our award-winning object storage platform to a broader range of customers and use cases.”

Availability and Additional Resources

Cloudian storage for TKG environments is available immediately from Cloudian and its reseller partners, as well as through the VMware Marketplace at https://bit.ly/CloudianTKG.

To learn more about this solution and other Cloudian integration with VMware, visit https://cloudian.com/vmware/.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage. With a native S3 API, it brings the scalability and flexibility of public cloud storage into the data center while providing ransomware protection and reducing TCO by up to 70% compared to traditional SAN/NAS and public cloud. The geo-distributed architecture enables users to manage and protect object and file data across sites—on-premises and in the cloud—from a single platform. Available as software or appliances, Cloudian supports conventional and containerized applications. More at cloudian.com.

VMware and Tanzu are registered trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

© Scoop Media

