Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Era For Business Events With Opening Of Te Pae Christchurch

Friday, 17 December 2021, 2:34 pm
Press Release: BEIA

Business Events Industry Aotearoa (BEIA) says New Zealand is marking a milestone today with the opening of its first new-generation, world-class venue - Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre.

Set on the Ōtakaro Avon river in the city centre, Te Pae Christchurch features 24 meeting rooms, including a 1000-seat riverside banquet room, up to 3,300sqm of exhibition space and a 1,400-seat auditorium able to be configured into two completely autonomous spaces, and state-of-the-art technology throughout.

BEIA Chief Executive Lisa Hopkins, who is attending the opening event today with BEIA Board Chair Steve Armitage, says the building is a stunning addition to Christchurch, the South Island and New Zealand.

“Business events will be at the forefront of New Zealand's economic re-opening to the world because of the clear value they bring socially and economically. Te Pae signals a promising future despite the current challenges, with strong domestic bookings in the first year, and bookings from international markets, particularly Australia,” Hopkins says.

“Te Pae Christchurch is a landmark building, purpose-built for the most modern city in New Zealand. It is a credit to the Crown who developed this magnificent space, and to ASM Global who are running it for the future with a long-term view,” she says.

"With the opening of Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre, Christchurch is showcasing the capability and increasing the capacity of New Zealand to host e

Click here to download image of

Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre

About Business Events Industry Aotearoa (BEIA)

  • Business Events Industry Aotearoa (BEIA), formerly known as Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ), is the official membership-based association of New Zealand’s business events sector with more than 460 members across a broad range of sectors.
  • BEIA works to actively promote the sector for its members and New Zealand, providing advocacy with central government and offering assistance, information, professional development and real business opportunities to its members.
  • The impact of the sector on New Zealand’s economy includes financial, social, regional investment and environmental. In 2019 in New Zealand, the business events industry was valued at $1.5 billion per annum, with over 3.6 million attendees both domestic and international, employing 22,000 people. However, since Covid-19, the value of the sector has reduced by 78 per cent. This can be attributed to a combination of reduced international visitors due to border closures, the impact of Alert Level 2, 3 and 4 restrictions, and the compounding lack of confidence from the sector.
  • BEIA manages New Zealand’s only national annual trade show MEETINGS. Last held in June 2021, MEETINGS generated $74 million of business for the New Zealand industry.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from BEIA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: GDP Falls 3.7 Percent In The September 2021 Quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 3.7 percent in the September 2021 quarter, the second largest fall since the current series began in 1986, Stats NZ said today. The September 2021 quarter’s GDP results reflect a widespread drop in economic activity due to the COVID-19 alert level restrictions... More>>


Government: New Zealand Food And Fibre Exports Forecast To Hit A Record $50.8 Billion

Food and fibre export revenue is projected to surge to a record $50.8 billion in the year to 30 June 2022 – an increase of 6 percent over the previous year. “This is the first time New Zealand’s annual food and fibre export revenue will crack $50 billion – a result we should all be very proud of... More>>

Statistics: Environmental Indicators Show Indigenous Species Under Pressure
Updated environmental indicators show indigenous marine and land species are struggling against extinction, and wetland area continues to be lost, Stats NZ said today... More>>




Science Media Centre: The Rapid Rise Of Omicron – Expert Q&A

The WHO has warned the Omicron Covid-19 variant is spreading at an “unprecedented rate” after being reported in 77 countries. Each day researchers are learning more about Omicron, with the WHO saying it is likely to outpace Delta... More>>


Statistics: Card Spending Rises In November
New Zealanders used their credit and debit cards to spend more in November 2021 compared with October, particularly on furniture, electrical, and hardware, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Reflects On Time At RBNZ
Central bankers must continue to look forward to guard against the unpredictable, Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand says in a speech published today. Mr Bascand joined the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in 2013 during the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis... More>>


Xero: Data Reveals ICT Expenditure Key To Small Business Sales Growth
Xero, the global small business platform, today released a new report which shows New Zealand small business ICT expenditure has increased 25 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels - more than the UK (20%) and Australia... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 