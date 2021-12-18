Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Retail NZ Calls On New Zealand To Shop Nice

Saturday, 18 December 2021, 8:59 pm
Press Release: Retail NZ

Shop Nice is a public awareness campaign launched by Retail NZ to support retail workers in light of increasing levels of abuse, aggression and violence from the New Zealand Public.

“We need to draw a line in the sand against undue abuse, that that’s why Retail NZ has launched the Shop Nice campaign so Kiwis can understand the impact of their actions and work with our sector to shop nicely, says Greg Harford Chief Executive of Retail NZ.

“The campaign aims to raise awareness of the impact kiwis are having on retailer workers through acts of abuse. It emphasises that retail workers are people to, and just like the rest of New Zealand the past year has been tough.”

“This is about encouraging Kiwis to take a moment and breath instead of involving retailer workers in an undue aggressive or tense situation. Kiwis will start to see Shop Nice posters throughout retail stores and social media content, as a reminder of the impact undue actions can have on workers.”

Retail NZ suggests that Kiwis can take a few key steps to make retail workers feel supported:

  1. treat retail workers with respect
  2. use polite and non-threatening language at all times
  3. Saying hello, kia ora, good morning
  4. Please wear a mask and follow shop rules
  5. Say thank you to your local retailer

Recently the sector came together during a recent Summit at Parliament, and committed to a zero tolerance on acts of aggression, abuse and violence towards retail workers. You can find this declaration here.

Retailers can download Shop Nice resources at shopnice.co.nz

