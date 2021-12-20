Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

MTA's Christmas Wishlist

Monday, 20 December 2021, 9:06 am
Press Release: Motor Trade Association

 

As the carols start playing and we look forward to a well-earned holiday, MTA shares a Christmas wishlist for the motor industry in 2022.

Top of our list would be for the Government to ease off the Clean Car Standard. Instead, we’d like the focus to be firmly on influencing consumer demand using the Clean Car Discount and education. The standard has its uses but is out of touch with how the local and international markets operate.

Next would be an in-service emission test for vehicles; not every year, but regularly enough to remind motorists that over time their vehicle’s performance will deteriorate. The millions of older cars on our road are a major source of transport emissions – so we need to make sure they are regularly serviced to keep them as environmentally-friendly as possible.

A great Christmas present for many Kiwi families would be help paying for important vehicle maintenance. Those on limited incomes are often unable to afford critical repairs to their cars. Tyres, brakes, suspension are the big issues in a WoF and our surveys show it is the cost that stops some people from carrying out vital maintenance.

While many people are wishing for a new car for Christmas, MTA is wishing for a way to get rid of the old dungers. We’d like to see a scrappage scheme that provides real motivation for people to ditch their old cars in favour of a lower emission and safer car.

We’d also like Government to make permanent the Apprenticeship Boost programme. Employers bring the next generation into our industry and need ongoing, and better support, to do so.

Like a lot of other sectors, we’re worried that the Government immigration policies are out of sync with the needs of employers. With such low unemployment, all sectors are crying out for staff of all skill levels and in a huge variety of occupations. MTA members need back-office staff as well as technicians.

Current immigration settings are based on shaky policy ideals to lift wages by only allowing immigrants who will be paid high salaries. We need more flexibility on this in 2022.

And one last wish – some enlightenment for teachers and school careers counselors. University is not for everyone. Too often young people have to flunk out of uni before finding their way into a trade they love.

MTA wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable summer.

  • MTA’s offices are closed from 3pm December 24 to Wednesday 5 January. After that we are available for comment on the wide range of automotive industry matters.

The Motor Trade Association (Inc) (MTA) was founded in 1917. MTA currently represents approximately 3,800 businesses within the New Zealand automotive industry and its allied services. Members of our Association operate businesses including automotive repairers (both heavy and light vehicle), collision repair, service stations, vehicle importers and distributors and vehicle sales. The automotive industry employs 57,000 New Zealanders and contributes around $3.7 billion to the New Zealand economy.

