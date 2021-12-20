Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Avanti Finance Grows To Take Second-largest Non-bank Lender In New Zealand

Monday, 20 December 2021, 9:14 am
Press Release: Avanti

Auckland, NZ: Following rapid growth over the last year, Avanti Finance is now reported as the second-largest non-bank lender by assets, loans and market share in New Zealand by KPMG.

KPMG’s Financial Institutions Performance Survey (FIPS), released annually, has revealed the largest movers and shakers in the New Zealand finance industry, including those businesses which have most successfully grown their revenue, loan books, market share, and other key success metrics.

For the fifth consecutive year, New-Zealand-owned company Avanti Finance has had the largest dollar growth of total assets in the non-bank sector, as well as a significant increase in market share, now accounting for 10.79% of the market and overtaking Latitude Financial Services.

“We’re an introducer-led business, so a huge amount of our growth over the last year is due in no small part to the quality of our adviser network across the home loan, auto and personal loan spaces,” explains Mark Mountcastle, Avanti Finance CEO.

“Our team has worked hard to develop loan solutions that meet customers’ needs and streamline processes that make these loans as accessible as possible.”

Avanti Finance recently revealed the latest in its efforts to improve the introducer experience with its loan origination platform, Avanti Loan Finance, or ‘ALF’. Using ALF, a loan application only has to be entered once to find a suitable loan solution across Avanti’s multiple lending tiers.

“It has been a year of great achievements for us. We also recently completed our largest ever RMBS, demonstrating the market’s confidence in our strategy, our technology, our team and our products,” continues Mark Mountcastle.

“We look forward to what next year brings.”

