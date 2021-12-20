Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Shipping The Solution To Supply Chain Chaos

Monday, 20 December 2021, 9:17 am
Press Release: NZ Merchant Service Guild

The union representing ships’ masters and officers says future solutions for a resilient supply chain must include New Zealand ships crewed by New Zealand seafarers.

The New Zealand Merchant Service Guild has welcomed the Government’s recent ‘state of play’ report on coastal shipping, including its support for maintaining and developing local maritime skills.

Merchant Service Guild Vice President, Captain Iain MacLeod, says the ongoing global COVID pandemic has put the spotlight on the vulnerability of New Zealand’s supply chain.

Captain MacLeod draws on decades of direct experience of the shipping industry, and he was recently a Master on one of the international container vessels routinely plying the New Zealand coast.

He says allowing our supply chain to be dominated by international shipping companies paying crews from poor nations rates as low as NZ$1.47 per hour and charging exorbitant freight prices cannot be justified.

The Merchant Service Guild has been actively campaigning for an expansion to local coastal shipping since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

It has recently drafted a Private Member’s Bill to close loopholes in the Maritime Transport Act.

These loopholes have allowed international shipping companies like Maersk to progressively undermine New Zealand shipping.

“There is gross exploitation of international seafarers who effectively work in New Zealand waters, staying on board with no shore leave for months and months on end, while their employers make record profits, and pay no tax here.”

Mr MacLeod says the situation has now become worse as the largest global shipper Maersk has put New Zealand on the spot market for freight rates.

He says this will hurt New Zealand industry, and a new supply chain model was urgently required that rebuilt New Zealand coastal shipping.

Captain MacLeod says a local seafaring workforce is a crucial factor in building New Zealand’s COVID resilience.

“There would be nothing to stop New Zealand crewed coastal vessels from adding international ports to their normal trading routes carrying New Zealand imports and exports.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from NZ Merchant Service Guild on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

ComCom: Consumer Complaints Continue To Add Value
The latest snapshot of consumer complaints to the Commerce Commission shows little variation in the number of complaints, down just 22 from 9,892 in the year to 30 June 2020 to 9,870 in the year to 30 June 2021... More>>


Statistics: GDP Falls 3.7 Percent In The September 2021 Quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 3.7 percent in the September 2021 quarter, the second largest fall since the current series began in 1986, Stats NZ said today. The September 2021 quarter’s GDP results reflect a widespread drop in economic activity due to the COVID-19 alert level restrictions... More>>


Government: New Zealand Food And Fibre Exports Forecast To Hit A Record $50.8 Billion

Food and fibre export revenue is projected to surge to a record $50.8 billion in the year to 30 June 2022 – an increase of 6 percent over the previous year. “This is the first time New Zealand’s annual food and fibre export revenue will crack $50 billion – a result we should all be very proud of... More>>




Statistics: Imports Account For Half Of New Zealand’s Carbon Footprint
In the year ended December 2019, greenhouse gas emissions embodied in our imported goods and services increased 3.2 percent from the previous year, to 30,728 kilotonnes and accounted for 51 percent of our carbon footprint, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Science Media Centre: The Rapid Rise Of Omicron – Expert Q&A

The WHO has warned the Omicron Covid-19 variant is spreading at an “unprecedented rate” after being reported in 77 countries. Each day researchers are learning more about Omicron, with the WHO saying it is likely to outpace Delta... More>>


Statistics: Card Spending Rises In November
New Zealanders used their credit and debit cards to spend more in November 2021 compared with October, particularly on furniture, electrical, and hardware, Stats NZ said today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 