Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Builds Infrastructure Less Efficiently Than Other Countries

Monday, 20 December 2021, 10:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Infrastructure Commission

New Te Waihanga research shows New Zealand gets less value from its infrastructure spending than most other high-income countries.

"We spend about the same amount as other wealthy countries, but we’ve found we could get more value from what we spend," says New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga Director of Economics Peter Nunns.

"To solve our infrastructure challenges, we’ll need to build more efficiently as well as building more."

The new research has found that in recent decades our network infrastructure spending has been about average for a high-income country, and that what we spend it on is similar as well. However, the value that we get for what we spend is not so good - our ‘efficiency rating’ of building infrastructure lies in the bottom 10% of high-income countries.

The research builds on the draft New Zealand Infrastructure Strategy developed by Te Waihanga, which highlights key factors that underpin quality infrastructure investment: good decision-making, an enabling planning system, and the raw materials and workforce needed to build the infrastructure. Te Waihanga are already aware of problems in our infrastructure consenting system and the availability of raw materials.

"The costs to consent and build infrastructure are rising. We’ve recently published other research showing that consenting costs for infrastructure projects are increasing, and availability of key materials like aggregates is increasingly constrained," Nunns says. "This makes it difficult to deliver infrastructure efficiently. We need to address these types of systemic issues to get good value from infrastructure investment."

"Successive Governments have invested in infrastructure, but they could have got more from what they spent. To do better, we need to better understand cost performance and look for areas we can improve."

Read the new infrastructure efficiency research: Research Insights December 2021.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Infrastructure Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

ComCom: Consumer Complaints Continue To Add Value
The latest snapshot of consumer complaints to the Commerce Commission shows little variation in the number of complaints, down just 22 from 9,892 in the year to 30 June 2020 to 9,870 in the year to 30 June 2021... More>>


Statistics: GDP Falls 3.7 Percent In The September 2021 Quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 3.7 percent in the September 2021 quarter, the second largest fall since the current series began in 1986, Stats NZ said today. The September 2021 quarter’s GDP results reflect a widespread drop in economic activity due to the COVID-19 alert level restrictions... More>>


Government: New Zealand Food And Fibre Exports Forecast To Hit A Record $50.8 Billion

Food and fibre export revenue is projected to surge to a record $50.8 billion in the year to 30 June 2022 – an increase of 6 percent over the previous year. “This is the first time New Zealand’s annual food and fibre export revenue will crack $50 billion – a result we should all be very proud of... More>>




Statistics: Imports Account For Half Of New Zealand’s Carbon Footprint
In the year ended December 2019, greenhouse gas emissions embodied in our imported goods and services increased 3.2 percent from the previous year, to 30,728 kilotonnes and accounted for 51 percent of our carbon footprint, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Science Media Centre: The Rapid Rise Of Omicron – Expert Q&A

The WHO has warned the Omicron Covid-19 variant is spreading at an “unprecedented rate” after being reported in 77 countries. Each day researchers are learning more about Omicron, with the WHO saying it is likely to outpace Delta... More>>


Statistics: Card Spending Rises In November
New Zealanders used their credit and debit cards to spend more in November 2021 compared with October, particularly on furniture, electrical, and hardware, Stats NZ said today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 