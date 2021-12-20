National Accounts Input-output Tables: Year Ended March 2020
Input-output tables show the relationships between industries, the goods and services they produce, and who uses them. The tables contain detailed data about the production and expenditure measures of gross domestic product (GDP).
What are input-output tables?
Input-output tables are a powerful analytical tool for describing the structure of New Zealand’s economy. They show the relationships between industries, the goods and services they produce, and who uses them. Input-output tables have many uses, including:
- estimating the effect that changes in government policy have on key economic variables
- examining the impact of changes in producer prices or wages on the consumers price index
- exploring the reliance of industries on imports and estimating their contribution to exports.
