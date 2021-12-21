Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Stevedoring Company Broke Law Around Union Access

Tuesday, 21 December 2021, 9:03 am
Press Release: Maritime Union of New Zealand


Australian-owned stevedoring company ISO was breaking the law when it tried to prevent Maritime Union representatives access to its Whangarei workplace at Northport.

In a 17 December 2021 finding, the Employment Relations Authority ordered ISO to comply with access provisions under the Employment Relations Act (2000).

ISO has been ordered to pay a penalty of $15,000, of which $5,000 goes to the Crown and $10,000 to the Maritime Union.

Maritime Union of New Zealand Craig Harrison says a strong message has been sent to employers who try to undermine the right of workers to meet with union reps on the job.

He says the issue at Northport arose when ISO blocked access to Maritime Union representatives on the basis of COVID-19 regulations.

The Employment Relations Authority did not agree with ISO’s interpretation of the law.

Mr Harrison says the determination was crystal clear there had been an ongoing breach of the employer’s obligations to allow access.

The Employment Relations Authority determination states “It is important to deter employers from readily concluding that access rights can be denied with little consideration of reasonable restrictions which would allow access.”

ISO has regularly been in the news around issues of worker wellbeing and safety.

A Maritime Union member took a case against his employer ISO, over the availability clause he was offered in an employment agreement.

On 3 November 2021, the Employment Court ruled the availability clause ISO had offered the employee was not compliant with the Employment Relations Act (2000).

The Judge agreed with the view of the plaintiff and the Maritime Union that, under the law, employees need to be paid for their “availability” for work.

In another health and safety case, ISO was sentenced in the Gisborne District Court in February 2021 after being convicted of exposing an individual to risk of harm or illness.

Shannon Brooke Rangihuna-Kemp, 29, an ISO employee at Eastland Port in Gisborne, died from crush injuries after she was hit by a log that fell from a trailer load she was about to scan on 8 October 2018.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Maritime Union of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



DoC: Makes Marine Species And Habitat Maps Accessible For Everybody
The Department of Conservation has made public more than 300 marine data layers and an interactive map tool to visualise, analyse, and download them... More>>



Westpac: McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence, December Quarter 2021
The Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence Index took another step down in December, dropping 3.6 points to a level of 99.1. An index number below 100 indicates that there are more New Zealanders who are pessimistic about the economic environment than there are those who are optimistic... More>>

ComCom: Consumer Complaints Continue To Add Value
The latest snapshot of consumer complaints to the Commerce Commission shows little variation in the number of complaints, down just 22 from 9,892 in the year to 30 June 2020 to 9,870 in the year to 30 June 2021... More>>



Commerce Commission: Files Proceedings Against Alleged International Freight Forwarding Cartels
The Commerce Commission has filed civil proceedings in the High Court against two international freight forwarding companies, Mondiale Freight Services Limited (Mondiale) and Oceanbridge Shipping Limited (Oceanbridge), and four individuals associated with the companies, alleging each company entered into and gave effect to cartel agreements... More>>


Statistics: Imports Account For Half Of New Zealand’s Carbon Footprint
In the year ended December 2019, greenhouse gas emissions embodied in our imported goods and services increased 3.2 percent from the previous year, to 30,728 kilotonnes and accounted for 51 percent of our carbon footprint, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Science Media Centre: The Rapid Rise Of Omicron – Expert Q&A

The WHO has warned the Omicron Covid-19 variant is spreading at an “unprecedented rate” after being reported in 77 countries. Each day researchers are learning more about Omicron, with the WHO saying it is likely to outpace Delta... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 