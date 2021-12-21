Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

2021 Sentiment Survey Points To Elevated Expectations For Office Return

Tuesday, 21 December 2021, 10:09 am
Press Release: JLL

Auckland, December 2021 –Commercial property owners fearing the latest prolonged period of enforced work from home would sound the death knell for the office can breathe a little easier. However, work still needs to be done to bridge the gap between current and optimal workplace environments for the emerging hybrid workforce.

A recent JLL survey of over 200 office owners, occupiers and employees conducted across New Zealand’s three major centres revealed that 85% of the traditional office workforce want to return to the office for between 2 and 5 days a week, with only 2% seeking a permanent transition to working from home.

Nevertheless, it’s not a return to the office as they left it that most are seeking – and the pandemic’s influence is evidenced by the enhancements that employees want to see prioritised.

According to the top answers given in the survey, employees would like to see greater spacing between workstations, more meeting rooms for collaboration and designated no-meeting quiet times during the day to concentrate on work. Longer days / shorter weeks and access to tech at home are also seen as integral to optimising productivity from the hybrid workforce model.

JLL NZ Head of Research, Gavin Read, says the survey confirmed that fit-out is only one half of the equation though, as occupiers are increasingly seeking locations close to travel hubs and public amenities such as bars, shops restaurants and gyms.

“We’ve seen this ‘flight to quality’ trend come to define the office sector in New Zealand. Location is a vital component in streamlining the workday experience and this will become critical for employers to be able to attract and retain talent from the emerging hybrid workforce.”

While the survey outlined that there is still work to be done to adapt to contemporary demand, it also revealed a strong sense of collaboration between owner and occupier and an acknowledgement of changing requirements and expectations.

Over 90% of owners say they provided some level of assistance to their tenants over the course of the pandemic, with around two-thirds reducing net rent. Looking ahead, nearly 80% say they are looking at changes to maintain or lift occupancy, with 42% considering inducements such as contribution to fit out.

“The occupier responses to the survey fully support our views that strong collaboration between owner and occupiers provides the best outcomes,” says Read.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from JLL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



DoC: Makes Marine Species And Habitat Maps Accessible For Everybody
The Department of Conservation has made public more than 300 marine data layers and an interactive map tool to visualise, analyse, and download them... More>>



Westpac: McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence, December Quarter 2021
The Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence Index took another step down in December, dropping 3.6 points to a level of 99.1. An index number below 100 indicates that there are more New Zealanders who are pessimistic about the economic environment than there are those who are optimistic... More>>

ComCom: Consumer Complaints Continue To Add Value
The latest snapshot of consumer complaints to the Commerce Commission shows little variation in the number of complaints, down just 22 from 9,892 in the year to 30 June 2020 to 9,870 in the year to 30 June 2021... More>>



Commerce Commission: Files Proceedings Against Alleged International Freight Forwarding Cartels
The Commerce Commission has filed civil proceedings in the High Court against two international freight forwarding companies, Mondiale Freight Services Limited (Mondiale) and Oceanbridge Shipping Limited (Oceanbridge), and four individuals associated with the companies, alleging each company entered into and gave effect to cartel agreements... More>>


Statistics: Imports Account For Half Of New Zealand’s Carbon Footprint
In the year ended December 2019, greenhouse gas emissions embodied in our imported goods and services increased 3.2 percent from the previous year, to 30,728 kilotonnes and accounted for 51 percent of our carbon footprint, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Science Media Centre: The Rapid Rise Of Omicron – Expert Q&A

The WHO has warned the Omicron Covid-19 variant is spreading at an “unprecedented rate” after being reported in 77 countries. Each day researchers are learning more about Omicron, with the WHO saying it is likely to outpace Delta... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 