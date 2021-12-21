Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

MoneyHub TikTok Channel Becomes An ‘Influencer’ Without Dancing, Skits, Food Or Dogs

Tuesday, 21 December 2021, 2:09 pm
Press Release: MoneyHub

Traction and fanbase prove personal finance and social media marketing can work together as @moneyhubnz hits 10,000+ Followers and 500,000+ views since its recent August 2021 launch.

21 December 2021

In little over 100 days since its humble August launch, MoneyHub.co.nz’s foray into TikTok has proven to be a smashing success in getting personal finance education into the minds of younger New Zealanders. With 61 videos and counting, the variety of topics yet to cover is near-endless.

MoneyHub Founder Christopher Walsh comments:

“We’ve avoided dancing, pop music and food challenges – instead, we’ve focused on what matters and is helpful. That includes information around interview questions, KiwiSaver, consumer rights, side hustles and buy-now-pay-later apps”.

“We want to be helpful and meaningful in everything we do, and TikTok is an unusual medium for a personal finance website to launch on. However, the risk and hard work have paid off with a following and follower and view count now exceeding dozens of well-known New Zealand influencers”.

“Our Social Media Marketing Director’s skill has means we can consistently present the most relevant MoneyHub insights and findings in a new medium – video. The followers and fans are very supportive, and we’re proud to have a highly engaged New Zealand audience. Best of all, we’ve been able to grow and grow based on our commitment to being useful.

Director of Social Media Marketing at MoneyHub Junius Ong comments:

“Using TikTok as a platform for education really helps spread our messages to the younger generation. Slowly but surely, we are helping Kiwis improve their financial literacy and become more aware of opportunities that build wealth”.

“Instead of keeping up with trends and flashy transitions, we decided to keep our goals focused on making videos that add actionable value to our followers. In the future, we will be experimenting with more entertaining content while maintaining the value we provide. We are excited to see the impact that this will have on the next generation of Kiwis.”

About MoneyHub:

MoneyHub.co.nz is a personal finance website covering various topics with hundreds of detailed guides and tools. Launched in 2018, MoneyHub helps everyday New Zealanders make important financial decisions. MoneyHub launched its TikTok account on 8 August 2021.

