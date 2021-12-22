Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Un-fashionable: NZ Clothing Labels Risk Misleading Consumers About Their Sustainability Claims

Wednesday, 22 December 2021, 6:58 am
Press Release: Consumer NZ

Consumer NZ is urging Christmas shoppers to be wary of clothing brands making claims their garments have sustainability certifications.

The organisation’s recent investigation into sustainable fashion claims in New Zealand resulted in four brands – H&M, Kate Sylvester, Maggie Marilyn, and Ruby – removing their claims after they were unable to back them up.

Consumer NZ also identified another four brands not following labelling rules.

"To make certification claims, the fabric itself must be certified but the garment must also be manufactured in a certified factory. Retailers must also display licence numbers to help consumers know they’re getting thegenuine article," Consumer NZ head of communications and campaigns Gemma Rasmussen said.

“Retailers have a responsibility to ensure their sustainability claims stack up. If they fail to do so, they risk misleading consumers,” Rasmussen said.

Maggie Marilyn and Ruby advertised clothing made from fabric certified by the Global Recycled Standard (GRS). This certification means the garment contains at least 50% recycled content and has been sourced from an accredited supplier and manufactured in a certified factory.

Consumer NZ asked the two retailers to back up their certification claims but discovered the garments weren’t manufactured in a certified factory, so the retailers shouldn’t have been making the claims.

Glassons and Juliette Hogan also advertised clothing made from “GRS certified” fabrics but didn’t include a licence number. After Consumer NZ’s inquiries, Juliette Hogan removed its claims.

Glassons also advertised products made from materials certified by the Organic Content Standard (OCS) and the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). However, clothing labels didn’t show a licence number.

Both standards have two certification schemes that identify a minimum percentage of organic fibre content. Retailers making any certification claims under any of these schemes must also display licence numbers that allow a customer to check whether the product is verified on a database.

Glassons chief executive officer Stuart Duncan said, “the labelling of goods is very complex", and agreed "the consumer should not be misled”. He said Glassons was in the process of amending the labels.

Retail giant H&M boasted on its website that almost all its “newborn garments are 100% organic” and are OCS or GOTS certified. When Consumer NZ asked H&M to provide licence numbers and transaction certificates, it refused. It subsequently removed its GOTS certification claims.

The website of fashion brand Karen Walker stated 49 percent of the retailer’s clothing line was made from GOTS-certified cotton. However, a spokesperson admitted it didn't have approval to make the claims and subsequently removed them.

Kate Sylvester also marketed several T-shirts as “100 percent organic cotton GOTS certified”.

One of the T-shirts advertised was made in collaboration with Mindful Fashion New Zealand. While the fibre and yarn were purchased from GOTS suppliers, it was ribbed, cut and manufactured in facilities that did not have accreditation.

The remainder of the shirts had been purchased as blank finished products from a GOTS supplier, but had designs printed on to them in a non-accredited facility. The brand subsequently removed its claims.

Consumer NZ tips for spotting sustainable fashion products:

  • The best way to protect yourself against “green” marketing hype is to look for precise claims and evidence backing them up.
  • Look for details like a certification licence number. If it has one, you can use it to check the relevant scheme’s database.
  • If you think a company’s sustainable clothing claim is misleading, report it to the Commerce Commission.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Consumer NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



DoC: Makes Marine Species And Habitat Maps Accessible For Everybody
The Department of Conservation has made public more than 300 marine data layers and an interactive map tool to visualise, analyse, and download them... More>>



Westpac: McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence, December Quarter 2021
The Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence Index took another step down in December, dropping 3.6 points to a level of 99.1. An index number below 100 indicates that there are more New Zealanders who are pessimistic about the economic environment than there are those who are optimistic... More>>

ComCom: Consumer Complaints Continue To Add Value
The latest snapshot of consumer complaints to the Commerce Commission shows little variation in the number of complaints, down just 22 from 9,892 in the year to 30 June 2020 to 9,870 in the year to 30 June 2021... More>>



Commerce Commission: Files Proceedings Against Alleged International Freight Forwarding Cartels
The Commerce Commission has filed civil proceedings in the High Court against two international freight forwarding companies, Mondiale Freight Services Limited (Mondiale) and Oceanbridge Shipping Limited (Oceanbridge), and four individuals associated with the companies, alleging each company entered into and gave effect to cartel agreements... More>>


Statistics: Imports Account For Half Of New Zealand’s Carbon Footprint
In the year ended December 2019, greenhouse gas emissions embodied in our imported goods and services increased 3.2 percent from the previous year, to 30,728 kilotonnes and accounted for 51 percent of our carbon footprint, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Science Media Centre: The Rapid Rise Of Omicron – Expert Q&A

The WHO has warned the Omicron Covid-19 variant is spreading at an “unprecedented rate” after being reported in 77 countries. Each day researchers are learning more about Omicron, with the WHO saying it is likely to outpace Delta... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 