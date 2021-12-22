Nespresso Brings The Tastes Of Summer With New Tropical Iced Coffee Flavours

AUCKLAND, 11 January 2022 – This summer, Kiwi coffee lovers can relax with friends and family over Nespresso's celebrated range of Barista Creations for Ice, coffees that have been expertly crafted for preparation over ice. Whether you're heading to the bach, beach, or staying home, there’s a flavour to suit every summer moment - wherever and whenever you are.

Iced coffee is on the rise, with 37% of those aged under 30 consuming iced coffee more than 3 times a week. In addition to consuming their coffee cold, these younger drinkers are also seeking more experimental and exotic coffee tastes. Nespresso Barista Creations for Ice has been given a tropical twist this year, with the new Limited Edition Coconut Flavour over Ice for Original and Limited Edition Tropical Coconut Flavour over Ice for Vertuo, sure to delight younger coffee lovers.

Discover Nespresso Barista Creations for Ice

Introducing Limited Edition Coconut Flavour over Ice

For Original and Vertuo coffee lovers who are looking to transport their taste buds to exotic climates, Nespresso has launched Limited Edition Coconut Flavour over Ice for Original and Limited Edition Tropical Coconut Flavour over Ice for Vertuo. The coconut flavour balances beautifully with the roasted, caramelly notes of the Latin American Arabica base espresso.

Keep cool with Barista Creations for Ice for Original

As temperatures soar, Nespresso has also brought back its beloved Original iced coffee blends, Barista Creations Freddo Delicato and Freddo Intenso with the same great taste and all new sleeve design for summer 2021.

Barista Creations Freddo Delicato is roasted lightly and ground specifically to deliver delicate, bright and fruity notes from the Kenyan Arabica beans when poured over ice. While Barista Creations Freddo Intenso has been crafted for those who are looking for a deeper roasted taste, as South American Arabica beans meet Indonesian Arabica beans to offer an intense and exciting coffee over ice to enjoy all summer long.

For those who want to try them all, Nespresso's Barista Creations Trio Iced Assortment for Original (RRP $37) includes a sleeve of Freddo Intenso, Freddo Delicato, and Coconut Flavour over Ice to cover all summer occasions.

Introducing Barista Creations for Ice for Vertuo:

Enjoy a refreshing iced coffee with the delicate fruity and cereal notes of Barista Creations Ice Leggero. Poured as an 80ml Double Espresso over ice, this Ethiopian coffee’s elegant flavours refresh you like the gentlest of summer breezes. Roasted lightly and ground specifically to deliver this delicate, cooling sensation, the light notes dance on your palate.

For a more intense flavour, enjoy a refreshing iced coffee with the intense taste of Barista Creations Ice Forte. South American Arabicas mix with the Indonesian Arabica in this 230ml mug pour to offer an impactful aromatic experience. Dark roasted and ground specifically for a delicious experience over ice.

To try a taste of all three Barista Creations for Ice coffees for Vertuo, try the Nespresso Barista Creations Trio Ice Assortment (RRP $45), featuring a sleeve each of Ice Forte, Ice Leggero, and Tropical Coconut over Ice.

Signature Iced Coffee Recipes and Accessories

To celebrate Barista Creations for Ice, Nespresso has shared signature recipes designed for Original and Vertuo systems that will elevate any summer moment – whether you're at home, on the go, or sharing with family and friends.

For Original

Coconut Flavour Iced Latte / Iced Long Black

Experience the tastes of summer with hints of coconut and vanilla, to upgrade your iced coffee moment at home.

Add 3 ice cubes (90g) into a VIEW Recipe Glass. Extract 40ml Coconut Flavour over Ice directly into glass. Top with your choice of either 90ml of milk or chilled water. Stir to combine.

Freddo Intenso Vanilla Iced Latte

Enjoy this chilled, sweet treat on-the-go with Barista Creations Freddo Intenso:

Add 3 ice cubes (90g) into a VIEW Recipe Glass or NOMAD Bottle. Add 90ml of cold milk. Extract 40ml Freddo Intenso directly over the top. Top with 10ml Monin Vanilla Syrup and stir.

Freddo Delicato Coconut Tiki Long Black

Enjoy a refreshing and balancing iced coffee on-the-go with our Barista Creations Freddo Delicato:

Add 3 ice cubes (90g) into a VIEW Recipe Glass or NOMAD Bottle. Add 90ml of chilled coconut water. Extract 40g Freddo Delicato into glass/bottle. Add 10ml of Monin Tiki Syrup and stir. Garnish with two slices of lime.

Freddo Intenso Espresso Martini

Double the fun and make this summer classic for two. The perfect Nespresso Martini for moments shared with friends:

Add 8 ice cubes (240g) into shaker. Add 60ml of coffee liqueur, 120ml of vodka, and 20ml of maple or sugar cane syrup. Extract 2 capsules of Freddo Intenso directly into shaker. Place lid on shaker and shake 20-30 seconds or until ice forms on outside of shaker. Strain between two martini glasses and garnish with toasted coconut flakes.

For Vertuo

Tropical Coconut Flavour Iced Coffee

Experience the tastes of summer with hints of coconut and vanilla, to upgrade your iced coffee moment at home.

Add 8 ice cubes (240g) into a Vertuo Alto Mug. Extract Tropical Coconut over Ice directly into mug. Top with 80ml of milk. Stir to combine.

Ice Forte Vanilla Iced Coffee

Take the taste of summer with you, wherever you go. Vanilla Iced Coffee is cooling and refreshing, with a hint of sweetness.

Add 8 ice cubes (240g) to a Vertuo Alto Mug or NOMAD Travel Mug. Extract Ice Forte directly into cup/mug. Top with 80ml of milk and 10ml of Monin Vanilla Syrup. Stir to combine.

Ice Leggero Vanilla Iced Latte

Enjoy this sweet vanilla latte with the Vertuo Ice Leggero on the go this summer:

Add 6 ice cubes (180g) to a VIEW Recipe Glass or NOMAD Travel Mug. Extract Ice Leggero directly into mug/glass. Top with 80ml of milk and 15ml of Monin Vanilla Syrup. Stir to combine.

Ice Leggero Espresso Martini (for two)

Double the fun this summer with the Ice Leggero Nespresso Martini. You can try the perfect summer cocktail to share with friends with this simple recipe:

Add 8 ice cubes (240g) into shaker. Add 60ml of coffee liqueur, 120ml of vodka, and 20ml of maple or sugar cane syrup. Extract 1 capsule of Ice Leggero directly into shaker. Place lid on shaker and shake 20-30 seconds or until ice forms on outside of shaker. Strain between two martini glasses and garnish with toasted coconut flakes.

These refreshing recipes can be enjoyed wherever you're headed this summer, thanks to Nespresso's range of elevated accessories and kits designed to take your Barista Creations for Ice coffee anywhere.

Nespresso's Iced Coffee Kit (RRP $54) features 2x VIEW Recipe Glasses, 1x Monin Syrup Trio, and 1x Ice Cube Tray, ideal for crafting refreshing recipes in the comfort of your own kitchen.

If you're on the go, the Nespresso Iced Coffee On-The-Go Bottle Kit (RRP $54) has you covered, with a stylish NOMAD Bottle, Monin Syrup Trio, and Ice Cube Tray. This is also available in medium (RRP $59) or large (RRP $64) options, with a medium and large NOMAD Travel Mug included for those who enjoy a longer cup of coffee.

Coffee lovers can also purchase the Monin Syrups Kit (RRP $14) on its own, featuring tropical saffron, tiki (spice, lime & almond), and vanilla syrups for refreshing flavoured coffees.

To find out new refreshing ways of enjoying your Nespresso coffees over ice, visit www.nespresso.com/recipes and follow @nespresso on Instagram.

