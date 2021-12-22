Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

More Than 11,000 Gifts Being Delivered To Children In Need This Christmas

Wednesday, 22 December 2021, 1:25 pm
Press Release: The Warehouse

More than 11,000 children in need will receive a gift this Christmas thanks to funds raised through The Warehouse’s ‘Be the Joy’ campaign.

Since November, customers have been able to purchase a $10 gift tag at any The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery, Noel Leeming or Torpedo7 store across New Zealand. For every $10 gift tag sold, a gift to the value of $25 is donated to a child in need through Variety. Kiwis can also drop off gifts of their choice for their local Women’s Refuge and Auckland City Mission at The Warehouse stores.

Sarah Crisford, The Warehouse Group Community Lead, says “The generosity of Kiwis throughout this campaign has been simply amazing. We are so grateful for their support which has enabled us to give more than 11,000 gifts to kids who may otherwise go without this Christmas.

“It has also helped boxloads of toys be given to Auckland City Mission and Women’s Refuges across New Zealand.”

Variety CEO Susan Glasgow says, “We know families all around New Zealand are doing it tough this year, which is why our partnership with The Warehouse is so important.

“Thanks to the support of the incredible The Warehouse customers, Variety can bring joy to children at Christmas and throughout the year.

“Together, we’re creating an Aotearoa New Zealand where every child can realise their hopes and dreams.”

Women’s Refuge CEO Dr Ang Jury says, “Once again we are blown away with the generosity of The Warehouse and their customers for creating some Christmas magic in our Refuges.

“Our goal is and always will be to provide a gift for every child engaged in refuge services over the holiday period.

“Being able to give a present to each child lets them know that Santa hasn’t forgotten about them, just because they are not in their homes this Christmas.”

Auckland City Missioner, Helen Robinson says, “’The Auckland City Mission - Te Tāpui Atawhai was so delighted to have The Warehouse’s support for Christmas.

“In a year where demand for food had soared due to the impact of COVID-19, we were faced with a challenge of not having enough food and gifts to provide for everyone coming to us for support.

“The Warehouse and their customers have certainly helped us meet that challenge, and for that I will be ever grateful.”

The annual ‘Be The Joy’ campaign is on track to deliver more Christmas gifts to children in need when it wraps up for the year on Friday 24 December.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from The Warehouse on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



DoC: Makes Marine Species And Habitat Maps Accessible For Everybody
The Department of Conservation has made public more than 300 marine data layers and an interactive map tool to visualise, analyse, and download them... More>>



Westpac: McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence, December Quarter 2021
The Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence Index took another step down in December, dropping 3.6 points to a level of 99.1. An index number below 100 indicates that there are more New Zealanders who are pessimistic about the economic environment than there are those who are optimistic... More>>

ComCom: Consumer Complaints Continue To Add Value
The latest snapshot of consumer complaints to the Commerce Commission shows little variation in the number of complaints, down just 22 from 9,892 in the year to 30 June 2020 to 9,870 in the year to 30 June 2021... More>>



Commerce Commission: Files Proceedings Against Alleged International Freight Forwarding Cartels
The Commerce Commission has filed civil proceedings in the High Court against two international freight forwarding companies, Mondiale Freight Services Limited (Mondiale) and Oceanbridge Shipping Limited (Oceanbridge), and four individuals associated with the companies, alleging each company entered into and gave effect to cartel agreements... More>>


Statistics: Imports Account For Half Of New Zealand’s Carbon Footprint
In the year ended December 2019, greenhouse gas emissions embodied in our imported goods and services increased 3.2 percent from the previous year, to 30,728 kilotonnes and accounted for 51 percent of our carbon footprint, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Science Media Centre: The Rapid Rise Of Omicron – Expert Q&A

The WHO has warned the Omicron Covid-19 variant is spreading at an “unprecedented rate” after being reported in 77 countries. Each day researchers are learning more about Omicron, with the WHO saying it is likely to outpace Delta... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 