More Than 11,000 Gifts Being Delivered To Children In Need This Christmas

More than 11,000 children in need will receive a gift this Christmas thanks to funds raised through The Warehouse’s ‘Be the Joy’ campaign.

Since November, customers have been able to purchase a $10 gift tag at any The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery, Noel Leeming or Torpedo7 store across New Zealand. For every $10 gift tag sold, a gift to the value of $25 is donated to a child in need through Variety. Kiwis can also drop off gifts of their choice for their local Women’s Refuge and Auckland City Mission at The Warehouse stores.

Sarah Crisford, The Warehouse Group Community Lead, says “The generosity of Kiwis throughout this campaign has been simply amazing. We are so grateful for their support which has enabled us to give more than 11,000 gifts to kids who may otherwise go without this Christmas.

“It has also helped boxloads of toys be given to Auckland City Mission and Women’s Refuges across New Zealand.”

Variety CEO Susan Glasgow says, “We know families all around New Zealand are doing it tough this year, which is why our partnership with The Warehouse is so important.

“Thanks to the support of the incredible The Warehouse customers, Variety can bring joy to children at Christmas and throughout the year.

“Together, we’re creating an Aotearoa New Zealand where every child can realise their hopes and dreams.”

Women’s Refuge CEO Dr Ang Jury says, “Once again we are blown away with the generosity of The Warehouse and their customers for creating some Christmas magic in our Refuges.

“Our goal is and always will be to provide a gift for every child engaged in refuge services over the holiday period.

“Being able to give a present to each child lets them know that Santa hasn’t forgotten about them, just because they are not in their homes this Christmas.”

Auckland City Missioner, Helen Robinson says, “’The Auckland City Mission - Te Tāpui Atawhai was so delighted to have The Warehouse’s support for Christmas.

“In a year where demand for food had soared due to the impact of COVID-19, we were faced with a challenge of not having enough food and gifts to provide for everyone coming to us for support.

“The Warehouse and their customers have certainly helped us meet that challenge, and for that I will be ever grateful.”

The annual ‘Be The Joy’ campaign is on track to deliver more Christmas gifts to children in need when it wraps up for the year on Friday 24 December.

