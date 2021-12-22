Nursing Pay Equity Agreed In Principle

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) is pleased to advise that it has today signed an Agreement in Principle to settle its Nursing Pay Equity claim for the NZNO and PSA members who work in district health boards (DHBs).

NZNO Industrial Services Manager Glenda Alexander said this settlement is of historical significance because it corrects the long-standing sex-based undervaluation of nursing work.

"This Pay Equity agreement will be absolutely life-changing for many of our members.

"It has been the result of countless hours of data collection and analysis - and then figuring out how it all translates to new pay rates. It is fantastic to finally see that tremendous effort coming to fruition.

"It will do wonders for the future of the profession as well, because it sets a positive pathway for recruitment in years to come."

She said it was a welcome end to what has been an extremely challenging year for nurses, health care assistants, midwives and kaimahi hauora.

The next steps in the process will be drawing up the documentation and then providing it to those it covers who will eventually vote on whether to accept it.

"Even though this major milestone has been reached, we will still need some time to ensure communications on the details of the pay increases are accurate and clear," Ms Alexander said.

"We expect to be providing that information as soon as practicable in the New Year."

The Pay Equity claim covers approximately 40,000 members of the DHB-employed nursing workforce.

