Festive Themed Fun Day At The Zoo

Thursday, 23 December 2021, 11:36 am
Press Release: Orana Wildlife Park

Orana Wildlife Park’s busy elves are preparing a cracker day to celebrate the festive season tomorrow. The zoo’s good animals will each receive their Christmas present one day early to enable visitors to be part of the fun. This is the Park’s 11th annual staging of this popular event.

Head Elf, Maddy Hodge, says: “our team are very excited to share this special day with visitors and spread the Christmas spirt. We love this event, it has become a really popular day for staff, animals and visitors and is an especially exciting way to pass away the hours ahead of the big day!”

“We’ve spent weeks gift wrapping some amazing treats for the animals and cannot wait to see the variety of unwrapping techniques utilised! Monitors will munch tasty morsels, kea will artfully destroy their presents and lions will roar into their gifts. There will also be some special appearances including an appropriately placed sleigh and chimney. It will be an exciting day for all”.

“We wish everyone a very Merry Christmas”, concludes Maddy. Orana is closed on Christmas Day and is open every day from Boxing Day.

