Five New Appointments For Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Board And Māori Heritage Council

Thursday, 23 December 2021, 2:48 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Culture And Heritage

Five new members have been appointed to the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga (HNZPT) Board and Māori Heritage Council.

Katharine Watson of Christchurch is an archaeologist at Watson Archaeology Ltd and is currently completing her PhD at the University of Canterbury. Katharine will join the HNZPT Board.

James Blackburne of Gisborne is an architect with great experience in heritage restoration. He has been involved in a number of heritage restorations that include several marae. James will join the HNZPT Board.

Puawai Cairns (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Pukenga and Ngāi Te Rangi) is the Director of Audience and Insights at Te Papa Tongarewa and was previously the museum’s Head of Mātauranga Māori. Puawai will conjointly serve on the HNZPT Board and the Māori Heritage Council.

Tom Roa (Ngāti Maniapoto, Waikato) is a Tainui leader and Associate Professor in the University of Waikato’s Faculty of Māori and Indigenous Studies. Tom is skilled in Māori translation and interpretation and was a founder of the Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori movement. Tom will join the Maōri Heritage Council.

Ruth Smith (Te Aitanga-a-Mahaki, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Porou and Rongowhakaata) is a translator and interpreter for Maioha Consulting Ltd and has had an extensive career in translations. Ruth has a background in education and media, and has previously worked as a reporter and journalist for Māori television. Ruth will join the Māori Heritage Council.

Outgoing members of the HNZPT Board include Bryce Barnett, who has served the Board since 2017, Kim Ngarimu, who has served the Board and Council since 2014, and David Nicoll, who has served the Board since 2017 and resigned in October 2021.

Outgoing members of the Māori Heritage Council include Paul White, who has served on the Council since 2017, and Dame Naida Glavish, who has served the Board and Council since 2011 before shifting to her standalone role on the Council from 2017.

Manatū Taonga thanks the outgoing members for their significant contributions and years of dedicated service on the Board and Council.

HNZPT is an autonomous Crown Entity leading work relating to the care, integrity and protection of national and historical heritage in New Zealand. The Māori Heritage Council assists HNZPT in developing and reflecting a bicultural view in the exercise of its powers and functions. Council members advocate the interests of Pouhere Taonga in relation to Māori heritage at any public or Māori forum.

