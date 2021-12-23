Amazon.com.au Launches Its Boxing Day Sale On December 24, Giving Kiwis Early Access To Incredible Holiday Savings

Amazon.com.au’s Boxing Day sale kicks off December 24 and lasts through December 28 with incredible deals and savings on a wide selection of products including top holiday gifts, household essentials and products you may have on your own wish list

Embargoed until 2pm NZDT, 23 December: Amazon Australia has today announced its annual Boxing Day sale will kick off early on December 24, giving customers more time to shop and save big across the holidays. The event will run for five whole days from 02:01 NZDT, December 24, to 01:59 NZDT, December 29.

Customers can find incredible savings and discounts across every category, including electronics, homewares, beauty, toys, fashion, and many more with tens of thousands of products at discounted prices in the Boxing Day sale.

“We’re thrilled to give Kiwis early access to our Boxing Day sale, and score incredible deals across all categories from books, to fashion, electronics, toys and more,” said Janet Menzies, Amazon.com.au Country Manager. “Whether you still have something to check off your wish list, have your eye on summer holiday essentials, or you’re looking to fulfil a New Year’s resolution, there’s something for everyone in our Boxing Day sale.”

Kiwi customers can enjoy free shipping to New Zealand on eligible orders over AU$59.

A sneak peek at the deals and savings

Customers can find Boxing Day deals from December 24 at amazon.com.au/boxingday. The deals included below—and many more—will be available on various dates and times between December 24 and December 28, while supplies last.

Must Have Electronics

Up to 50% off RRP on Garmin smartwatches

Save up to 40% of RRP on select Withings devices

Save on Nokia mobile phones

Save up to 40% off RRP on select gaming laptops from ASUS, MSI and DELL

Save up to 40% off RRP on select DELL, ACER, ASUS and MSI Windows laptops

Save up to 50% off RRP on select Chromebooks

Save up to 40% off RRP on select business and gaming monitors from DELL, ACER, BENQ and LENOVO

Save up to 50% off RRP on select Western Digital and Sandisk storage devices

Up to $400 off RRP on select DJI Drones & accessories

Up to 35% off RRP on select Nikon cameras, lenses & accessories

Save on Panasonic cameras & electronics

Up to 60% off RRP on select tripods, backpacks & camera accessories

Save 52% off RRP on select Sennheiser headphones

Save 33% off RRP on select Jabra noise cancelling earbuds

Save 20% off on RRP on Nvidia Shield Pro

Save on Xgimi projectors

Save on select SoundPEATS earbuds

Save on select Anker products

Save on select ROMOSS power banks

Save on select Edifier active speakers

Save on select TWS earphones

Save on select iClever Kids Headphones

Save on select UGREEN cables

Save on select HUION graphic tablet

Save on select Philips 55inch OLED Ambilight TV

Save on select Reolink PoE system

Beauty

Save on select fragrance brands like Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Vera Wang and more

Save on select Skincare Brands like Nivea, Neutrogena & Weleda

Save on Philips beauty range

Save on select Salon Nail and Premium makeup brands like OPI, Dermablend, Jane Iredale and more

Save on select Premium Salon Haircare brands like Olaplex, Nioxin, Paul Mitchell and more

Save on select beauty brands including COSRX Banila Co and Shiseido

Save on select All Natural Advice Vitamin C serum

For the Home

Save up to 30% off RRP on the InstantPot range

Save 25% off on select Sunbeam and FoodSaver kitchen essentials

Boxing Day savings on selected Philips range

Boxing Day savings on selected Tefal range

Save on a full range of Corelle dinnerware essentials

Boxing Day savings on selected Philips range

Save on select Tontine pillows, quilts, and bedding

Save 56% off RRP on Black iRobot e515000 Roomba e5 Robot vacuum cleaner

Save on select ECOVACS vaccum cleaners

Save on select ASAKUKI diffusers

Save on select Boomjoy cleaning products

Save on select Arovec products

Sports

Boxing Day savings on Coleman tents, sleeping bags and more

Automotive

Save 30% off RRP off on select NOCO products

Save select Autoglym car care products

Save on select Mothers car care products

Save on select Turtle Wax car care products

Save on Vantrue N2 PRO dash cam

Save on GOOLOO jump starter

Garden and Tools

Save up to 48% off RRP on select Bosch Lawn & Garden essentials

Save up to 36% off RRP on a range of Bosch Drills, Vacuum's, Self-Levellers, and accessories

Save 25% off RRP on select Dremel essentials

Save up to 25% off RRP on Bosch cordless essentials

Toys We Love

Save on select TRANSFORMERS

Save on select dolls including Barbie

Save on select REMOKING toys

Furry Friends

Save on pet treats from Greenies, Schmackos, Optimum and more

Save on litter from Breeders Choice and more

Save on select Zenify pet products

Video games and accessories

Up to 30% off RRP on Oculus products

Save on Atari VCS Black Walnut all-in-one bundle

Save on select gaming chairs

Shoes, Clothing, Watches

Great savings on select fashion clothing from Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Champion, Deus Ex Machina and Ben Sherman

Great savings on select activewear and sports clothing from Nike, Puma, Canterbury and The North Face

Save on select Bonds clothing, underwear and socks

Deals on select shoes from Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Puma, Skechers, Crocs, Hush Puppies, Fila, Ecco and Wild Rhino

Great deals on select watches from Fossil, Emporio Armani and Seiko

Luggage

Great prices on select luggage from Samsonite and American Tourister

Save on select kids ride on suitcases from Trunki

Health, Household and Personal Care

Save on select Palmolive Hand Wash

Save on Philips Male Grooming Range

Save on select Panasonic Personal Care

Save on select Panasonic Batteries

Save on select Fairy dishwashing tablets

Save on select Pampers nappies

Save on select Braun grooming appliances

Save on select Oral-B products

Save on select RENPHO Massager.

Save on select Breo Massager

Baby

Save on Tommee Tippee parent favourites

Save on Infasecure car seats

Save on select Waterwipes

Save on select Cubo Ai Plus Smart baby monitor

Save on select Haakaa baby products

Amazon has also announced an extended change of mind returns window for the holiday season with most of the items purchased between October 1 and December 31 able to be returned for change of mind until January 31, 2022.

For a full list of tips for shopping on Amazon.com.au and ways to save this season, visit the About Amazon blog.

Boxing Day offers are subject to availability and are subject to change.

© Scoop Media

