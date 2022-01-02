Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwis Ring In The New Year Digitally

Sunday, 2 January 2022, 6:35 pm
Press Release: Vodafone NZ

The 2021/22 New Year period looked a little different this year, with many festivals and events delayed due to shifting alert levels, so it appears that Vodafone customers instead turned to their phones to celebrate.

There was a 55% increase in data used across Vodafone NZ’s mobile networks between 8pm on December 31st and 11pm on January 1st when compared to the same period last year.

Sharina Nisha, Head of Network Services, said Vodafone NZ’s teams were prepared for another massive traffic spike, especially with a spike of 51% more data used over the Christmas period. “We’re laser focused on helping connect our customers to their loved ones, so we expect these types of internet data surges over holiday periods. With the borders still closed, it’s no surprise people wanted to share the celebrations with those closest to them virtually, by tapping into digital channels.”

Vodafone customers consumed 975 terabytes (TB*) of mobile data over the New Year’s Eve period**, compared to 630 TB during the same period on New Year’s 2020/21. For context that would equate to streaming 650,106 hours of high-definition video (based on 1080p at 1.5GB per hour).

“It’s fair to say that 2021 has been a busy year for our technology teams, responding to ongoing data increases and upgrading digital infrastructure across Aotearoa, especially in rapidly growing regional towns and cities. Whether you’re at a campground, bach or just chilling at home, we want our customers to be able to connect to loved ones.

“In addition to upgrading or building approximately 200 cell sites in 2021, over summer we’re deploying temporary cell sites on wheels (COWs) at particularly busy events around Aotearoa so festival goers can keep in touch with one another.”

To find out more about mobile coverage in your area, be it home or away, please visit https://www.vodafone.co.nz/network/coverage/

*TB: Tera Byte. Tera (T or million million) is a 1 with 12 zeros to its right.

** NYE data traffic volumes were measured between 8pm on December 31st and 11pm on January 1st.

