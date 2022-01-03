Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Saving, Sweating And Sleeping: 83% Of Kiwis Make New Year’s Resolutions

Monday, 3 January 2022, 6:32 am
Press Release: Finder

News highlights:

  • Saving more, losing weight, and improving fitness tops Kiwis lists
  • 4 in 5 have at least one New Year’s resolution
  • How to stick to your new habits

3 January 2022, New Zealand – Kiwis are gearing up for a fresh start in 2022, according to new research by financial comparison site Finder.

A nationally representative survey of 1,507 respondents found 83% of Kiwis have set themselves at least one New Year’s resolution.

Money goals top the list, with more than a third of Kiwis (35%) aspiring to save more or spend less this year.

Along with getting on top of their budgets, around one in six (18%) have vowed to crawl out of debt.

Angus Kidman, Finder’s editor-at-large in New Zealand, said Kiwis are looking forward to a fresh start after a difficult 2021.

“The pandemic was a massive spanner in the works for Kiwi households.

“With life slowly returning to normal, the new year is a great time to tackle your finances.”

According to a study from Massey University, 20% of Kiwis say they or a household member lost income from the pandemic, and 11% say they or a family member lost a job.

Finder’s research shows Kiwis are also keen for a fresh start when it comes to their health: 32% are hoping to lose weight, and 31% are planning to improve their fitness levels.

Eating healthier (27%) and getting more sleep (21%) also come up the top of the list.

Kidman encourages Kiwis to set small goals they can work towards every day.

“The problem is many people set unattainable resolutions that they end up ditching three weeks into the year.

“When setting yourself a goal, make it specific and realistic. Instead of promising to save more money, think about what you can do to save money, like refinancing your mortgage or only eating out once a week.

“Set yourself a timeframe for when you want to achieve the goal and hold yourself accountable.”

Kidman said a balance transfer credit card is a good place to start for Kiwis eager to leave their debt behind in 2022.

“Moving your existing debt onto a balance transfer card gives you up to 6 months of interest-free payments.

“This is a great way to pay off your debt sooner and start the new year on a fresh foot.

“Look out for cards with low annual fees and a low balance transfer rate. If you don’t think you can pay off all your debt during the promotional period, choose a card with a competitive standard interest rate.”

