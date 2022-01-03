Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hilltop Home With Stunning Farmland Views Is Placed On The Market For Sale

Monday, 3 January 2022, 6:26 pm
Press Release: Bayleys Realty Group

An executive hilltop family home on a substantial pastured lifestyle block currently utilised as a working farm, with multiple barns and sheds, has been placed on the market for sale.

The sizeable 257-square metre home is located on 57.91-hectares of grazing land near Kaipara Flats just north of Auckland and some 12 kilometres west of Warkworth.

Set down a tree-lined driveway, the spacious single-level dwelling, built in 2000, consists of a four-bedroom/three-bathroom residence with two lounges, and car parking for two vehicles.

The property at 101 Guy Road in Kaipara Flats is now on the market for sale by tender through Bayleys Warkworth, with offers closing on February 10 (unless sold prior). Country Property Specialist John Barnett said the home’s aspect ensured panoramic views were available from all rooms to all points of the compass.

“For those who enjoy entertaining from home, the property has a substantial in-ground heated swimming pool. Adjacent is a large al-fresco sealed dining area under a covered timber-framed cabana with its own outdoor fireplace - which is perfect for either roasting sausages and marshmallows in summer or generating a wonderful radiant heat during the cooler months,” said Barnett.

“With open-plan kitchen, living room and dining areas, the layout and design of the home embrace the rural panoramas from all aspects - providing a seamless indoor/outdoor flow which makes entertaining a breeze.

“The property will undoubtedly be attractive for those who have endured the latest Covid-19 lockdown and are now looking at leaving the city as a result to enjoy the relaxing qualities of living on a spacious lifestyle farm still within commuting distance of the city.

“The home is encircled by a mix of shrubbery, flax bushes, mature trees, and an expansive beautiful lawn area big enough to accommodate a mini football pitch, a cricket wicket, or a chip and putt golfing range.

“Next to the home is an established orchard, providing a plentiful supply of apples, plums, lemons, along with ample room for your veggie garden.

The farms predominantly flat to undulating contoured land has been well subdivided into 18 paddocks by traditional seven-wire batten and post fencing. There are several stands of mature bush interspersed throughout the property, containing tui and a babbling waterfall, where you can sit back and take in the serenity.

Barnett said the property would suit a variety of uses; as a lifestyle block with a few sheep, cows, alpacas, chickens, and horses grazed on the paddocks, or as a rural dwelling with the pastureland leased out as a dairy support unit or for sheep grazing, or as a property with further sub-division potential.

Farm building infrastructure on the property includes:

  • A 209-square metre five-bay implement shed
  • A large engineering workshop shed with three-phase power and its own generator (which can be purchased in addition to the farm)
  • A large set of concrete floor cattle yards
  • A three-bay hayshed with lean-to (used for storing a 5.5-tonne digger which can be purchased in addition to the farm).

The property’s contour comprises 29-hectares of predominantly flat to undulating countryside, 14.5-hectares of easy hill, and 14.5 hectares of steeper hills – of which 9.7-hectares is in native bush, and Lusitanica and Radiata Pine plantations..

The farm stock water is sourced from a spring-fed stream, which runs year-round which is then pumped around the farm. The block currently sustains 101 cattle, and John Barnett said any purchaser of the property would have the option of purchasing most of the livestock at current market valuations.

Barnett said an independent assessment of the Kaipara Flats farm by planning and environmental surveying firm Cato Bolam concluded that there was the potential to subdivide the farm into two further titles subject to bush covenant, wetland development, and the appropriate council consents.

Barnett said both these potential new one-hectare blocks would be highly desirable and could be easily situated off the existing driveway on elevated flat building sites.

