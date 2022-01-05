Electric Vehicle Battery Pack Market: Players, Trends, Share, Market Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2031

According to new research study of MarketResearch.Biz The global electric vehicle battery pack market was valued at US$ 61,720.2 million in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 13%.The emergence of Lithium-ion technology has fueled the growth rate for batteries over the last two decades. While initial hybrid vehicles used Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH) batteries, Li-ion batteries have been the primary solutions for automakers to power plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs). High-energy density, charge retention capacity, and low maintenance are some of the benefits that have accelerated the growth of Li-ion as a battery technology. Automobile manufacturers introducing BEVs and PHEVs in the EV battery market are further enhancing the technology and are anticipated to offer Li-ion powered solutions as a primary power source in their vehicles.

A battery is used as a secondary power source in automobiles. An electric vehicle battery is a secondary (rechargeable) battery. It uses chemical energy stored in rechargeable battery packs for power and therefore does not require any combustion engine for propulsion. An electric vehicle battery or traction battery powers the propulsion of battery electric vehicles.

Major Key players of Industry:

Panasonic Corp.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd.

OptimumNano Energy Co., Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Guoxuan High-Tech Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Li Shen Battery Co., Ltd.

Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.

Lithium Energy Japan

Primearth EV Energy Co., Ltd.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Pack Market Segmentation:

Global electric vehicle battery pack segmentation, by type:

Lithium-Ion Battery

NI-MH Battery

Other

Global electric vehicle battery pack segmentation, by application:

PHEVs

BEVs

Global electric vehicle battery pack segmentation, by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

In the recent years, consumers are more inclined toward battery electric/plug-in vehicles, because these vehicles run without fuel, such as petrol, diesel, and gasoline and have lower maintenance cost, which eventually reduces consumers’ expenses.

Highlights of the report:

• A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

• Important changes in market dynamics

• Market segmentation

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

• Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

• Market shares and strategies of key players

• Emerging niche segments and regional markets

• An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

• Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

