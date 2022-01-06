Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Acronis Appoints Michael Callahan As Chief Marketing Officer

Thursday, 6 January 2022, 7:12 pm
Press Release: Acronis

Michael Callahan

Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, announced the appointment of Michael Callahan as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Callahan joins the team with extensive sales and marketing experience, serving in senior leadership roles at companies such as McAfee, HP, and Juniper, and most recently as the Senior Vice President of Global Marketing for Cofense.

As Acronis’ Chief Marketing Officer, Callahan will develop Acronis’ global brand position while increasing awareness of the Cyber Protect Cloud Platform. With COVID-19 accelerating digital transformation solutions and the migration to cloud and hybrid solutions, organizations need an effective security solution to stop the always-evolving threats. In addition, Callahan will help expand Acronis’ dedication to nurturing the next group of tech leaders with outreach programs around the world, especially in disadvantaged areas.

“Michael will build on the past success and push Acronis’ marketing team to even greater achievements,” said Patrick Pulvermueller, Chief Executive Officer at Acronis. “Michael brings more than 20 years of marketing leadership from some of the most well-known companies in the industry, and will be instrumental in solidifying Acronis’ position as a leader in endpoint security. His track record of driving impressive growth from the brands he developed excites us for what is to come under his leadership and expertise.”

Callahan is a metrics-driven marketing executive with extensive software-as-a-service (SaaS) security domain experience, serving in leadership roles at McAfee, HP, Firemon and Zimperium, where he effectively managed and led global teams. This is essential experience for this position as Acronis prides itself on being an internationally connected company with offices and employees around the globe, enabling the company to reach broader demographics and extend its grasp on the cyber protection markets.

Michael will continue to increase Acronis’ visibility across the cybersecurity space as a leader in cyber protection by focusing on the value of Acronis’ security solutions – such as Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud – designed specifically to be delivered as a service through service providers or enterprises protecting their organizations.

2021 was the most successful year in Acronis history, with the Acronis US cloud business growing 77% year-over-year and Acronis Cyber Protect delivering protection to over 750,000 businesses. Callahan will build on the success from 2021, including the $250 million investment from CVC Partners in May of last year to further enhance Acronis’ go-to-market initiatives by expanding its broad partner network of managed service providers (MSPs) to keep the momentum going in 2022.

“I’m very excited to be joining Acronis at a time when the value of our solutions is rapidly gaining traction in the market resulting in exceptionally fast growth that allows us to continue to invest in solutions to our customers’ problems. As the world moves towards a cloud-based digital ecosystem, it’s more important than ever to make sure cybersecurity solutions effectively stop threats so security leaders can protect their organizations,” said Callahan.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Acronis on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


The Warehouse: Kiwis Have Christmas ‘all Wrapped Up’ With Almost 3 Million Metres Of Christmas Paper To Cover The Length Of NZ
The Warehouse has uncovered what great valued gifts may be under the tree this year after revealing what items have been flying off the shelves in the last seven weeks up to Christmas – and it’s not just your classic socks for Dad... More>>


Air New Zealand: International Border Re-opening Delay Results In Flight Cancellations
Following the New Zealand government’s announcement delaying the start of non-MIQ travel, Air New Zealand will cancel around 120 services through to the end of February... More>>


DoC: Makes Marine Species And Habitat Maps Accessible For Everybody
The Department of Conservation has made public more than 300 marine data layers and an interactive map tool to visualise, analyse, and download them... More>>



ComCom: Statement Of Issues Released For Ampol / Z Clearance Application
The Commerce Commission has published a statement of issues relating to an application from Ampol Limited (Ampol) seeking clearance to acquire 100% of the shares in Z Energy Limited (Z), subject to an undertaking from Ampol to sell its Gull business either by a trade sale or an IPO... More>>

Kea Aerospace: Achieves Longest Endurance UAV Flight In New Zealand

On Sunday 19th December Kea Aerospace has recorded the longest known flight for an unmanned aircraft in New Zealand, in an electric-powered flight above Kaitōrete, near Christchurch... More>>


Commerce Commission: Files Proceedings Against Alleged International Freight Forwarding Cartels
The Commerce Commission has filed civil proceedings in the High Court against two international freight forwarding companies, Mondiale Freight Services Limited (Mondiale) and Oceanbridge Shipping Limited (Oceanbridge), and four individuals associated with the companies, alleging each company entered into and gave effect to cartel agreements... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 