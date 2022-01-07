Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Casa Minerals Inc. Closes 90% Ownership Of Congress Gold Mine And Initiates The Title Transfer

Friday, 7 January 2022, 7:38 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Vancouver, BC, Jan 6, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Casa Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CASA) (OTC Pink: CASXF) (FSE: 0CM) (the "Company" or "Casa") is pleased to announce it has entered into an amendment to the option agreement to expedite the purchase of the Congress Gold Mine, located in west-central Arizona, USA. The Company has expedited to the optionors the final cash payment of US $45,000 and share issuance of 1,125,000 common shares, subject to a hold period of one year from the issue date. In consideration of the accelerated payments, the optionors have eliminated the expenditure obligations under the option agreement.

Casa president and CEO, Mr. Farshad Shirvani, stated, "We are excited to move forward with our Congress Gold Mine acquisition. The Company is working to finalize its Phase One exploration program on the project and news detailing expected exploration activities will be released shortly."

The Congress Gold Mine is located three miles north of Congress in the Martinez Mining District of Yavapai County, Arizona. The property consists of 14 Patented Mineral Properties with approximately 260 acres area. Commencing in or about 1887, the Congress mine operated at intervals until 1992 and at one time supported a full-scale mining and milling operation and the small town of Congress. It has the distinction of being Arizona's largest gold-silver mine with production of about 500,000 ounces of gold.

Qualified Person: Mr. Erik Ostensoe P.Geo., a director and chief geologist of the Company, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

Cautionary Note: All historic data referenced in this news release were obtained from available archives and have not been confirmed or verified by the Company or a Qualified Person. There is no assurance that work by Casa Minerals will result in identification of economically-viable mineral bodies comparable in size and/or grade to those that supported historic mining operations.

About Casa Minerals Inc.

The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Canada and the USA. The Company owns a one hundred percent (100%) interest in the polymetallic Pitman and Keaper properties (BC, Canada), has an option to acquire a seventy-five percent (75%) interest in the Arsenault VMS Property (BC, Canada), and owns ninety percent (90%) interest in the Congress gold mine from 40 feet depth and beyond, subject to a 1.5% Net Smelter Royalty (Arizona, USA). This historic high-grade gold producing mine has not been explored or produced since 1992.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


The Warehouse: Kiwis Have Christmas ‘all Wrapped Up’ With Almost 3 Million Metres Of Christmas Paper To Cover The Length Of NZ
The Warehouse has uncovered what great valued gifts may be under the tree this year after revealing what items have been flying off the shelves in the last seven weeks up to Christmas – and it’s not just your classic socks for Dad... More>>


Air New Zealand: International Border Re-opening Delay Results In Flight Cancellations
Following the New Zealand government’s announcement delaying the start of non-MIQ travel, Air New Zealand will cancel around 120 services through to the end of February... More>>


DoC: Makes Marine Species And Habitat Maps Accessible For Everybody
The Department of Conservation has made public more than 300 marine data layers and an interactive map tool to visualise, analyse, and download them... More>>



ComCom: Statement Of Issues Released For Ampol / Z Clearance Application
The Commerce Commission has published a statement of issues relating to an application from Ampol Limited (Ampol) seeking clearance to acquire 100% of the shares in Z Energy Limited (Z), subject to an undertaking from Ampol to sell its Gull business either by a trade sale or an IPO... More>>

Kea Aerospace: Achieves Longest Endurance UAV Flight In New Zealand

On Sunday 19th December Kea Aerospace has recorded the longest known flight for an unmanned aircraft in New Zealand, in an electric-powered flight above Kaitōrete, near Christchurch... More>>


Commerce Commission: Files Proceedings Against Alleged International Freight Forwarding Cartels
The Commerce Commission has filed civil proceedings in the High Court against two international freight forwarding companies, Mondiale Freight Services Limited (Mondiale) and Oceanbridge Shipping Limited (Oceanbridge), and four individuals associated with the companies, alleging each company entered into and gave effect to cartel agreements... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 