Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NFT Sales Surge Past The $4 Billion Mark In The Last 30 Days

Tuesday, 11 January 2022, 6:32 am
Press Release: Psychic Ventures Ltd

Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces have made a killing in the previous month. According to data presented by tradingplatforms.com, NFT global sales surpassed the $4 billion mark.

Tradingplatforms.com's Edith Reads has been analyzing the data. She says, "2021 will go down as the breakdown year for NFTs. The growth in their sales is due to two main factors. First, people are increasingly understanding their value in the provenance of ownership. Secondly, celebrities and artists like Kevin O'Leary and Snoop Dogg are adopting NFTs, pulling their followers into the space with them."

OpenSea's dominance

OpenSea topped the sales figures. It handled about half a million transactions earning $3 billion in returns. Its transactions grew by 20%, accounting for three-quarters of the revenues,

Magic Eden came in second after earning $240 million. The platform that runs on the Solana Blockchain grew its transactions by over 50% and revenues by 90%.

On its part, Axie Infinity moved NFTs exceeding $200 million. However, it lost a third of its transactions and about 70 percent of its previous month's proceeds.

CryptoPunks and Mobox were the other platforms to gross $100 million in sales. The former made over $140 million while the latter just crossed the $100 million mark.

The under $100 million NFT sales group

Another 16 marketplaces made under $100 million from their NFT trades. At the lower end, Sandbox sold NFTs worth about $1 million. And at the higher end, BloctoBay's NFT sales netted over $56 million.

The remaining 24 platforms made less than $1 million. As Treasureland made over $630 million, BakerySwap sold only $27 worth of the asset.

The global NFT market has grown exponentially since its 2017 debut. In 2021, the sector's sales exceeded $23 billion. Analysts see their market growing further as they find more adoption across sectors.

The full story and statistics can be found here: https://tradingplatforms.com/blog/2022/01/10/nft-sales-surge-past-the-4-billion-mark-in-the-last-30-days/

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Psychic Ventures Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Plant & Food: Research And Lincoln University Part Of Game Changing Gene Discovery
Scientists from Plant & Food Research and Lincoln University have contributed knowledge integral to the discovery of a new gene described as a game changer for global agriculture.
The gene allows natural reproduction by cloning in plants... More>>



ACT: Finance Committee Should Review Changes To Credit Contracts And Consumer Finance Act
ACT Leader David Seymour has written to the Finance and Expenditure Committee, asking it to open an inquiry into the effects of recent changes to the Credit contracts and Consumer Finance Act... More>>



The Warehouse: Kiwis Have Christmas ‘all Wrapped Up’ With Almost 3 Million Metres Of Christmas Paper To Cover The Length Of NZ
The Warehouse has uncovered what great valued gifts may be under the tree this year after revealing what items have been flying off the shelves in the last seven weeks up to Christmas – and it’s not just your classic socks for Dad... More>>



ComCom: Clearance Sought For Vocus / 2degrees Merger
The Commerce Commission has received an application for clearance in relation to a transaction that would see the merger of the Vocus Group with 2degrees. Vocus and 2degrees are both telecommunications providers that primarily supply retail fixed voice and broadband services... More>>

ComCom: Statement Of Issues Released For Ampol / Z Clearance Application
The Commerce Commission has published a statement of issues relating to an application from Ampol Limited (Ampol) seeking clearance to acquire 100% of the shares in Z Energy Limited (Z), subject to an undertaking from Ampol to sell its Gull business either by a trade sale or an IPO... More>>

Kea Aerospace: Achieves Longest Endurance UAV Flight In New Zealand

On Sunday 19th December Kea Aerospace has recorded the longest known flight for an unmanned aircraft in New Zealand, in an electric-powered flight above Kaitōrete, near Christchurch... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 