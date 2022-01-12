Employment Indicators: November 2021



Plant & Food: Research And Lincoln University Part Of Game Changing Gene Discovery

Scientists from Plant & Food Research and Lincoln University have contributed knowledge integral to the discovery of a new gene described as a game changer for global agriculture.

The gene allows natural reproduction by cloning in plants... More>>





ACT: Finance Committee Should Review Changes To Credit Contracts And Consumer Finance Act

ACT Leader David Seymour has written to the Finance and Expenditure Committee, asking it to open an inquiry into the effects of recent changes to the Credit contracts and Consumer Finance Act... More>>





The Warehouse: Kiwis Have Christmas ‘all Wrapped Up’ With Almost 3 Million Metres Of Christmas Paper To Cover The Length Of NZ

The Warehouse has uncovered what great valued gifts may be under the tree this year after revealing what items have been flying off the shelves in the last seven weeks up to Christmas – and it’s not just your classic socks for Dad... More>>



